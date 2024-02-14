Newspaper icon
MDA authorisations remain steady amid exodus

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 14 FEB 2024   4:18PM

The number of financial advisers authorised to advise on managed discretionary accounts (MDAs) has dropped just 6.1% in the past three years, despite the total number of advisers falling much more.

According to analysis by Rainmaker Information, there is now 1998 advisers who can provide product specific advice for MDAs. Over one year, the number has dropped by 0.6% and over three years it's declined by 6.1%.

Over the same period, the number of advisers has dropped to below 16,000.

Alex Dunnin, executive director of research and compliance at Rainmaker Information, said it reflects market disruption.

"The managed accounts market has increased 16% over the past year and 164% over the past three years, which shows it is a growing space for advisers and their clients," he said.

Looking at other authorisations, the number of advisers who can advise on securities has declined 14.9% over three years. Meanwhile, derivatives and foreign exchange contracts have seen the largest percentage declines in adviser authorisations over three years.

Authorisations for derivatives have decreased by 8.2% over the past year and44.3% over the past three years to sit at 2304 advisers.

And, while adviser authorisations for foreign exchange contracts have increased by 0.7% over the past year, over the past three years they've declined by about 36.5%. There's now about 450 advisers with this authorisation.

"Over the past year, two authorisations have seen small increases, being foreign exchange contracts (+0.7%) and deposits and non-cash payments (+2.6%)," Dunnin explained.

"The reduction in adviser authorisations for deposit and payment products as well as superannuation have seen declines mirroring adviser exits, with 23.7% and 23.2% declines respectively."

However, while superannuation authorisations have declined, they remain the most prevalent. There is 14,084 advisers with this authorisation, followed by managed investment schemes (13,351) and deposit and payment products (13,078).

The least prevalent authorisations are the fore-mentioned foreign exchange contracts, deposits and non-cash payments (1133), and MDAs.

