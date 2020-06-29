NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
General
McMillan Shakespeare restructures operations
BY ALLY SELBY  |  MONDAY, 29 JUN 2020   12:16PM

The economic disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic has seen McMillan Shakespeare restructure its UK business and announce it will fork out $8 million to acquire the remaining stake in an Australian organisation.

McMillan Shakespeare is a single source solution provider of salary packaging, novated leasing, consumer and fleet financing, and asset management services.

While new asset financing remains subdued in Australia and New Zealand, the solution provider has decided to restructure its UK operations.

"In the UK the company has ceased originating finance on its balance sheet and the existing funding book will be run down with the residual equity repatriated," McMillan Shakespeare said.

Sponsored by Legg Mason
Fighting Deflation Now, Causing Inflation Later?

"The management structure in the UK will be significantly reduced to reflect the new operating model.

"The company's FY20 statutory profit after tax will be impacted by approximately £8-10 million due to the write down of intangibles and restructuring costs."

Its Australian and New Zealand businesses will continue to focus on extending and restricting customers lease arrangements, it said.

Meanwhile, the firm's disability service provider Plan Partners has not experienced any COVID-19 related disruption, it said. Instead, the support organisation continues to increase its customer base and profitability.

McMillan Shakespeare also announced on the ASX that it had reached an agreement to acquire its joint venture partner's 25% stake in Plan Partners for $8 million. Once the transaction is completed, the company will own 100% of the disability support provider.

Since the end of the year, client funds administered by Plan Partners has increased by approximately 50%.

McMillan Shakespeare also expects a $30-35 million hit to its retail financial services business, blaming the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, increased competition and a general reduction in the number of car sales for the decline.

Read more: McMillan ShakespeareUKPlan PartnersASX
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Magellan launches listed active ETF fund
History is repeating itself: Zenith
VanEck makes case for equal weight investing
MySuper goes back-to-back in the black
Raiz Super bleeds red
Vanguard launches SMSF functionality
New fund launches on ASX
Zenith defends LICs/LITs
Hundreds of billions ripped from super
MLC Wealth appoints chair
Editor's Choice
Franklin Templeton cuts fees
KANIKA SOOD
Franklin Templeton will drop the fees on eight funds from 2bps to 23bps per year, effective July 1.
Job vacancies up 15%: Research
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Data from LinkedIn and SEEK has revealed which industries are hiring - with several companies in financial services looking to fill roles.
New fund launches on ASX
ELIZA BAVIN
A newly established managed investment scheme has launched on the Australian Securities Exchange, aiming to achieve long-term capital growth.
Pendal adds SRI lense to multi-asset fund
HARRISON WORLEY
Pendal has increased the consideration of sustainability factors in its multi-asset target return fund, in what it claims is an Australian first.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Infographic: Ever wondered what the future held for life insurance?
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
14
Adviser Big Day Out | Video on Demand 
AUG
27-28
Stockbrokers and Financial Advisers 2020 Virtual Conference 
JUL
1
Panel: Attracting women to a profession in investment advice - Webinar 
JUL
2
Consumer Finance Awards 
JUL
6
FPA Congress is back - and now it's virtual! 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Will the government's Early Release of Super scheme force super funds/group insurers/administrators to hike fees?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Dina Kotsopoulos
HEAD OF PLATFORMS
BT
Dina Kotsopoulos was destined for a career in music, but fate had other plans. Now the head of platforms at BT, she reflects on her sliding doors moment. Ally Selby writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something DtfHnFsS