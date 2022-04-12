MaxCap Group expands direct investment team

Real estate financier MaxCap Group has announced that Adam Cook has joined its direct investment team as director.

Cook will report to MaxCap's head of direct investment Simon Hullet and be responsible for originating new equity investment opportunities with join venture partners.

Bolstering MaxCap's national presence, Cook will also be tasked with overseeing transactions in Victoria, South Australia, and Western Australia. Additionally, Cook will contribute to product and capital raising strategies, the broader direct investment strategy and manage key relationships with industry participants. Cook will be based in Melbourne.

Cook brings with him more than 17 years of real estate investment and development experience across multiple asset classes. He's held various roles as both developer/investor and financier to equity partners, financiers, and government authorities.

He joins MaxCap from Wingate Group where he was a director. Prior to this, he worked for Australian Unity as general manager commercial in their retirement village and residential aged care division.

Hulett was delighted by Cook's appointment to MaxCap, saying: "His background and extensive experience complements our existing team and will add considerable value for our partners and stakeholders."

"We are committed to investing in our platform to support our strategic growth plans and continue to build our capability and capacity to capitalise on this."