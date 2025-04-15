Newspaper icon
General

MAX Awards 2025 finalists revealed

BY STAFF WRITER  |  TUESDAY, 15 APR 2025   11:44AM

Voting is now open for the 2025 Financial Standard MAX Awards.

The finalists for the 2025 MAX Awards have been selected across 20 categories, including a new Rising Star of the Year - Marketing award.

The MAX (Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence) Awards shine a light on individuals and teams excelling in the fields of marketing, sales, and advertising on behalf of financial services businesses.

Now in their 31st year, the MAX Awards will recognise the Distribution Team of the Year, Marketing Team of the Year, Podcast of the Year, and PR Company of the Year, just to name a few.

The awards will be presented at an event at Ilumina in Sydney on June 5.

The winners will be determined by both the votes and vetting by the Financial Standard team. Note, this year the PR Company of the Year award will not proceed to voting, with the winner to be selected by the Financial Standard editorial team.

Are you a finalist? To see who made the cut this year and to vote for your friends and colleagues, head to the MAX Awards voting page.

Read more: MAX AwardsFinancial Standard
