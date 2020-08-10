Maurice Blackburn slams FSC

Law firm Maurice Blackburn has slammed the Financial Services Council over its renewed campaign to allow insurers to call the shots on medical claims.

Maurice Blackburn principal Josh Mennen said the changes would enable insurers to only pay the medical bills of a sick worker rather than paying out an entire insurance claim.

"It's deeply troubling that the FSC is seeking to re-agitate this issue at the peak of a pandemic crisis which is devastating the employment prospects of all Australians, but particularly those living with injury and illness," he said.

"The FSC has itself acknowledged that the opportunities for disability insurance claimants to return to work are extremely limited under normal circumstances, let alone under the current economic crisis engulfing Australia."

The renewed calls for legislative change would see fewer claims be paid out, he warned.

"It's therefore irresponsible to suggest that an insurer should be calling the shots on claimants medical treatment plans in an attempt to get them back into a severely diminished job market," Mennen said.

"What insurers should be instead focusing on is the ongoing and timely payment of legitimate claims so that disabled consumers can afford the medical and other support they need - and without the inappropriate interference of an insurer in those therapeutic relationship."

He noted the renewed lobbying follows statements of notional support from superannuation and financial services assistant minister Jane Hume, despite the proposal being rejected by a parliamentary committee in 2018.

"The Parliamentary Joint Committee made a series of sensible findings and recommendations which would ensure that consumers were protected from potential insurer overreach," Mennen said.

"While it appears to be altruistic, the FSC's campaign to change the law has always been a Trojan horse to push past the privacy and other legal rights of their disabled claimants and gain greater control over their medical treatment.

"Until the Committee's recommendations have been faithfully completed and the findings of the ASIC investigation are released, then any calls for an expansion of a life insurer's rights in the medical decisions of claimants is premature and unwarranted."