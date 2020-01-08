NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Investment
Sponsored by
Masterfunds up $26 billion
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  WEDNESDAY, 8 JAN 2020   11:49AM

The final quarter of 2019 saw Australian funds under management on platforms jump by $26 billion.

According to Plan For Life Actuaries, masterfunds ended the year to 30 September 2019 up 3% - amounting to $26 billion. Total FUM for masterfunds now stands at $887.8 billion.

However, during the September quarter there was a blip; FUM declined by $4.3 billion, or a marginal 0.5%.

However, Plan For Life said these results were after the once-off transfer of $18.6 billion worth of StatePlus Masterfund business to First State Super, a public sector super fund, adjusted for this the underlying annual and quarterly growth rates are 5.2% and 1.6%.

Investment earnings on underlying assets over the past year accounted for the increase in funds.

Year on year while reported inflows into masterfunds rose 4.6% to $157.9 billion they were exceeded by corresponding outflows that jumped 16.5% to $164.6 billion.

The growth in FUM was led by netwealth which has 31.3% boost, Xplore Wealth had the next best year for FUM growth with 8.8%, IOOF saw an 8% increase and Commonwealth/Colonial saw 5%.

There was more modest growth at Macquarie (4.3%), Mercer (4.2%) and BT (3.7%).

Wraps now account for $414.2 billion of FUM from the total masterfunds market, up 8.8% over the past 12 months with inflows of $96.6 billion.

Platforms ended the year up 6.5% however that was due to investment earnings as inflows of $46 billion were exceeded by outflows of $60.1 billion.

FUM in master trusts decreased by 21.6% due to the StatePlus transfer, excluding this numbers would have been up by less than 1%.

The top three master trust providers are BT ($36.2 billion), AMP ($31.6 billion) and ANZ ($20.1 billion) and between them control 81% of the market.

Read more: BTStatePlus MasterfundANZFirst State SuperIOOFMacquarieMercerXplore Wealth
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
ANZ overcharges 3.4 million customers
IOOF continues leadership reshuffle
Super funds merge, leaders appointed
$3.3 billion fall in retail managed funds
What you read in 2019: Superannuation
Market Forces takes aim at big banks
Platform appoints TPB director
Industry funds dominate satisfaction
Platform ends year with hiring spree
Gold lifts as US, Iran tensions escalate
Editor's Choice
FASEA loses board director
ELIZA BAVIN
Another board director has resigned from the Financial Adviser Standards and Ethics Authority, the announcement coinciding with the commencement of the new Code of Ethics.
Chief economist update: Australia burns
BENJAMIN ONG
It's still too early to estimate the funding required for fire ravaged communities but a tick on the budget surplus is hardly worth anything compared to the rebuilding that must be done soon after the last embers of this Australian fire calamity had been doused.
Gold lifts as US, Iran tensions escalate
ALLY SELBY
Fears of escalating tensions between the US and Iran have sent gold skyrocketing to an almost seven-year high, with investors turning to bullion, mining shares and gold-backed ETFs to safeguard their wealth.
Super fund rejigs investment option
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
A $2.3 billion government superannuation fund is making some key changes to its high growth investment option.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Sarah Penn
Director
Mayflower Consulting Pty Ltd
Eugene Ardino
Chief Executive Officer
Lifespan Financial Planning
Mark Ellem
Executive Manager, SMSF Technical Services
SuperConcepts
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
5
Chief Economists Forum 
FEB
7
Chief Economists Forum 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  As a financial adviser, what will be your focus for 2020?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Jodie Hampshire
MANAGING DIRECTOR, HEAD OF INSTITUTIONAL
RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LLC
It might be easy to look at Jodie Hampshire, Russell Investments Australia managing director, and wonder how she does it all. She's leader of a $23 billion business, mum to four children, grandmother to one, has written a book and is working on another. She spoke to Elizabeth McArthur about how she does it all, mindfully.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something QkZJmQci