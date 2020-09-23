NEWS
Investment
Masterfund assets decline
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 23 SEP 2020   12:11PM

The masterfunds sector lost $38.4 billion over the 2019-20 financial year but has almost recovered the losses instigated by the global pandemic, the latest Plan For Life data show.

The sector, which comprises mutual funds on wraps, platforms and master trusts, reached $824.3 billion for the period, according to actuary and research firm, recovering from the corrections triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. On a year-on-year basis this equates to a 4.5% drop.

During the June quarter, funds under management bounced back 6.3% or $48.9 billion, regaining almost half of the loss incurred in the March quarter.

The top four providers recorded lower funds under management: AMP ($137.4bn, down 12.1%), NAB/MLC ($110.8bn, down 7.5%), CBA/Colonial ($108.3bn, down 4.1%) and BT ($102.4bn, down 1.1%). Meanwhile, mid-sized players like netwealth ($31.5bn up 35%) and HUB24 ($17.2bn, up 33.7%) posted gains of 30% or more.

IOOF saw its business more than double after it acquired ANZ's masterfunds ($78.7bn, up 111.4%).

Wraps continue to be the largest market for managed funds, taking up nearly 50% of assets at $408.6 billion. Platforms comprise 39% at $319.1 billion and master trusts sit at $95.5 billion.

"While some markets like the US S&P500 have almost fully recovered others including those in Australia and the UK have not and the situation remains very volatile with the previously high flying US NASDAQ tech index diving 10% in the past couple of weeks," the report said.

FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
