Mason Stevens grows platform, tech teams

Mason Stevens has added a head of platform and head of technology to its team.

Vien Luong and Tracy Southern have both joined the Mason Stevens team, Luong from KCA Business Consulting and Southern from FNZ Group.

Luong has worked with Mason Stevens once before. From 2010 to 2017 he held roles including head of portfolio services and technology manager.

He's also previously worked for Next Financial, Wilsons HTM, Broadridge and Creativemass.

In the new role, he will lead the continued development and enhancement of the platform's technology to ensure it continues to meet financial advisers' needs.

"Delivering outstanding services direct to financial advisers and end clients is a non-negotiable and I am looking forward to working closely across all facets of the business to further improve our wealth platform," Luong said.

Meanwhile, Southern will drive the technology strategy and objectives, leading the infrastructure, development, and technology project teams.

Southern managed the NAB WealthTrade while at FNZ Group. Prior she worked for the New South Wales government, first for Venues NSW, then with the Office of Sport and the Department of Customer Service. She also previously worked in management roles at Wyong Shire Council on the NSW Central Coast, and the Central Coast Mariners Football Club.

"I am excited to drive our technology as part of the extended leadership team, bridging the gap between technology and the business," she said.

On the appointments, Mason Stevens chief executive Tim Yule said: "Vien and Tracy's combined experience in driving forward technological enhancements and business growth will ensure Mason Stevens remains at the forefront of the industry."