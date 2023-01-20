Mason Stevens grows platform, tech teams

Mason Stevens grows platform, tech teamsBY JAMIE WILLIAMSON | FRIDAY, 20 JAN 2023 12:44PM
Read more: Mason Stevens, FNZ Group, Tracy Southern, Vien Luong, Broadridge, KCA Business Consulting, NAB WealthTrade, Tim Yule
Mason Stevens has added a head of platform and head of technology to its team.
Vien Luong and Tracy Southern have both joined the Mason Stevens team, Luong from KCA Business Consulting and Southern from FNZ Group.
Luong has worked with Mason Stevens once before. From 2010 to 2017 he held roles including head of portfolio services and technology manager.
He's also previously worked for Next Financial, Wilsons HTM, Broadridge and Creativemass.
In the new role, he will lead the continued development and enhancement of the platform's technology to ensure it continues to meet financial advisers' needs.
"Delivering outstanding services direct to financial advisers and end clients is a non-negotiable and I am looking forward to working closely across all facets of the business to further improve our wealth platform," Luong said.
Meanwhile, Southern will drive the technology strategy and objectives, leading the infrastructure, development, and technology project teams.
Southern managed the NAB WealthTrade while at FNZ Group. Prior she worked for the New South Wales government, first for Venues NSW, then with the Office of Sport and the Department of Customer Service. She also previously worked in management roles at Wyong Shire Council on the NSW Central Coast, and the Central Coast Mariners Football Club.
"I am excited to drive our technology as part of the extended leadership team, bridging the gap between technology and the business," she said.
On the appointments, Mason Stevens chief executive Tim Yule said: "Vien and Tracy's combined experience in driving forward technological enhancements and business growth will ensure Mason Stevens remains at the forefront of the industry."
Related News
Editor's Choice
Paraplanners happy to stay put: Survey
Treasury working on QAR, super tax concessions
Government to close child sex abuser loophole in super
Australia likely to avoid recession: Oliver
Get it Daily
|Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
|Sponsored by
Peaks and valleys: navigating the rocky market landscape
Inflation pressures should moderate, although a likely recession affecting countries around the globe has been brought into sharper relief.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Accountant-planner JVs will increase - but basic fundamentals are needed
Family Business Advisory Board: Paving the way to future growth and success
Faith-based super free kick is a bad idea
Ride the ESG wave to stronger client relationships
Alison Telfer
UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LTD