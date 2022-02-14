NEWS
Executive Appointments

Mason Stevens builds on distribution capabilities

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  MONDAY, 14 FEB 2022   12:32PM

Mason Stevens has appointed a new sales director for NSW and ACT, hiring from HUB24.

Ben Lemmon has joined the platform provider in the role, based in Sydney.

In the new role he is responsible for managing client relationships and sourcing new business opportunities for both the asset management and platform business.

Lemmon was most recently a senior business development manager at HUB24, a role he held for about three years.

Prior to that he was a business development manager at BT Financial Group, working within its platform business. He has also held roles with ImmerQi and spent more than eight years in business development at Colonial First State.

Commenting on the hire, Mason Stevens' managing director and head of distribution Nick Mitchell said: "We are thrilled to have someone of Ben's calibre join our growing team as we continue to provide the highest levels of service to financial advisers and their clients."

Lemmon's appointment follows changes to the Mason Stevens leadership at the beginning of this year, with chief executive and chief investment officer Vincent Hua stepping down and Tim Yule taking over as chief executive.

Read more: Mason StevensBen LemmonBT Financial GroupColonial First StateNick MitchellTim YuleVincent Hua
Mason Stevens builds on distribution capabilities

