NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Mason Stevens appoints new chief executive

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 12 JAN 2022   12:46PM

After 11 years in the role, Vincent Hua has retired as chief executive and chief investment officer of Mason Stevens, with a new chief executive named and an interim investment lead appointed.

Managing director and co-head of distribution Tim Yule has been promoted to chief executive. It's the latest step in his 25-year career that's included roles with Perpetual, Westpac and UBS.

"Tim has been an integral part of Mason Stevens for the last six and a half years, playing a senior leadership role in the growth of our business," Mason Stevens chair Patrick Handley said.

"He has been on the journey for our entire technology build and the development of our product set and is very well placed to take the business forward."

Commenting on his new role, Yule said he is excited to be leading Mason Stevens as it looks to grow.

"We are embarking on an exciting time for the business. Our foundations are strong, and we are just coming off the largest half of inflows in the firm's history," Yule said.

Sponsored Video
Diversified defensive income from global commercial property

"We have always been incredibly focused on our platform clients; delivering an outstanding client experience, alongside investment insights, and that will remain at the core of what we do. It is what makes us unique in the market and drives our deep and enduring client relationships. In short, we are a 'Platform with a Purpose'.

"We have a renewed focus on how we move forward to grow and where we can best provide value to clients, all the while keeping the facilitation of our investment expertise, and access to investment opportunities, at the forefront of our proposition."

Meanwhile, executive director and chief operating officer Ron Erdos will oversee the investments function until a permanent replacement is found. Yule also added that further appointments in the investment management business will be made in time.

Hua served in both roles for 11 years, with Handley describing his contribution as invaluable.

"It has been an honour to have been part of Mason Stevens. I am proud of what we have achieved, our clients and our team. I wish them every success in the future," Hua said.

Hua's decision to retire comes a year after Mason Stevens' co-founder, co-chief investment officer and managing director Thomas Bignill resigned to pursue other opportunities.

Mason Stevens currently oversees about $7 billion in funds.

Read more: Mason StevensVincent HuaTim YulePatrick HandleyRon ErdosThomas BignillUBSWestpac
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Christian Super investment chief in new role
Jameson Capital hires investment director
Shareholders reject Westpac remuneration report
FSC names acting chief executive
Mine Super appoints chief executive
Backlash after 'unprecedented' ASIC action against Westpac
Industry fund chief steps down, successor named
ASIC files numerous cases against Westpac
InvestSMART launches ethical product
BT confirms changes to super business

Editor's Choice

Cbus to launch new investment options

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:29PM
The $67 billion super fund for the building and construction industries will launch new investment options as it remains focussed on growing to $150 billion.

PineBridge hires Asia wealth management lead

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:44PM
PineBridge Investments appointed a head of wealth management for the Asia region in a newly created role.

Digital advice predicted to soar in 2022

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:29PM
Asset managers and superannuation funds will ramp up their digital advice offerings in 2022 as the reality of financial advisers exiting sets in.

Tough quarter for Pendal

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:28PM
Pendal Group has endured a disappointing quarter, with $5 billion in outflows from UK institutional clients.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Bryce Quirk
Chief Distribution Officer
Colonial First State
Anu Menon
Business Development Manager
Australian Executor Trustees
Phil Usher
Chief Executive Officer
First Nations Foundation

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Bhanu Singh

HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT AND SENIOR PORTFOLIO MANAGER
DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS
Bhanu Singh is a rare breed in 2021, having been with the same company for his entire career. He tells Elizabeth McArthur how Dimensional won his loyalty, and how he plans to earn the loyalty of others.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.