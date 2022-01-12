Mason Stevens appoints new chief executive

After 11 years in the role, Vincent Hua has retired as chief executive and chief investment officer of Mason Stevens, with a new chief executive named and an interim investment lead appointed.

Managing director and co-head of distribution Tim Yule has been promoted to chief executive. It's the latest step in his 25-year career that's included roles with Perpetual, Westpac and UBS.

"Tim has been an integral part of Mason Stevens for the last six and a half years, playing a senior leadership role in the growth of our business," Mason Stevens chair Patrick Handley said.

"He has been on the journey for our entire technology build and the development of our product set and is very well placed to take the business forward."

Commenting on his new role, Yule said he is excited to be leading Mason Stevens as it looks to grow.

"We are embarking on an exciting time for the business. Our foundations are strong, and we are just coming off the largest half of inflows in the firm's history," Yule said.

"We have always been incredibly focused on our platform clients; delivering an outstanding client experience, alongside investment insights, and that will remain at the core of what we do. It is what makes us unique in the market and drives our deep and enduring client relationships. In short, we are a 'Platform with a Purpose'.

"We have a renewed focus on how we move forward to grow and where we can best provide value to clients, all the while keeping the facilitation of our investment expertise, and access to investment opportunities, at the forefront of our proposition."

Meanwhile, executive director and chief operating officer Ron Erdos will oversee the investments function until a permanent replacement is found. Yule also added that further appointments in the investment management business will be made in time.

Hua served in both roles for 11 years, with Handley describing his contribution as invaluable.

"It has been an honour to have been part of Mason Stevens. I am proud of what we have achieved, our clients and our team. I wish them every success in the future," Hua said.

Hua's decision to retire comes a year after Mason Stevens' co-founder, co-chief investment officer and managing director Thomas Bignill resigned to pursue other opportunities.

Mason Stevens currently oversees about $7 billion in funds.