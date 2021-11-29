Marketech partners with Chi-X Australia

Marketech Online Trading is giving clients direct access to Australia's alternate stock exchange, Chi-X Australia.

Marketech chief executive officer Travis Clark said the partnership with Chi-X Australia further demonstrates the capability of Marketech to drive enhancements through technology and gives clients access to a range of new investment products.

"Our mission is to deliver a full service non-conflicted platform that bridges the gap between platforms used by professional investors and those currently offered to most retail investors," Clark said.

"As a technology company obsessed with making the best online trading platform for retail and wholesale investors, giving access to Chi-X Australia was a natural and seamless next step."

Chi-X Australia is the country's second largest stock exchange and competes across equities, indices and derivatives gaining over 20% market share, a daily record of $3.8 billion traded value in equity trading and up to 50% of the Australian ETF market (trading and reporting).

Marketech clients will now have access to Chi-X Australia's funds market, a suite of 18 active and passive ETFs including the recently launched ETFS Fintech & Blockchain ETF and Cosmos Global Digital Miners Access ETF.

Over time the retail investor offering will expand to include data from Chi-X and other exchanges for a complete depth of the Australian financial landscape, furthering Marketech' s move into the professional platform market.

Commenting on the announcement, Chi-X Australia chief executive Vic Jokovic welcomed having another of Australia's leading online brokers give more investors access to Chi-X Australia's bespoke and growing product range.

"Like Marketech, Chi-X Australia is focused on delivering innovative financial products and services and opening access to these products to all Australian investors," Jokovic said.

"The future of the Australian financial services sector will be forged on using technology to solve pain points for investors.

"Two technology-focused companies like Chi-X Australia and Marketech coming together is an example where this is happening today."