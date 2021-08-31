Market momentum to continue: ASI Conference

Superannuation funds have experienced a year of stellar returns and it is set to continue with the risk of a correction unlikely in the short-term.

Speaking on a panel at the Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees (AIST) ASI 2021 conference, State Super director Carol Austin said if you take a long enough view, the bull market can continue forever.

"If in 1990 I told you that interest rates were going to decline aggressively to 1% and inflation to 2%, you could set a portfolio and forget about it and generate attractive real returns," she said.

"If I start today and give you that data it would be a lot more difficult. The starting point is a lot more different today than it was in 1990."

The big issue, she said, is what you do with the defensive allocation of a portfolio in the short term.

Taking a short-term perspective, AMP Capital head of investment strategy and chief economist Shane Oliver said the global recovery impinges on the COVID-19 vaccine and maintaining high vaccination rates.

"It's going to be pretty rough in the current period whether there is going to be a recession or not, but the big hit will be in the current quarter. We are at risk of short-term corrections but share markets have much more upside to come," Oliver said.

Meanwhile, when asked if we are going to see a crash, Austin said governments can't always determine whether there will be a crash, but they can set the policy environment to reduce that risk.

"I think that the momentum in the economy can continue in a positive direction. I think valuations are high, but they have been worse in other situations. I don't think we're on a GFC situation where fragility and balance sheets, structural excesses are going to precipitate a financial crisis by structural factors," she said.

Austin said the question is really whether the government is going to tighten policy which contributes to a substantial correction.

"The answer is categorically no," she said.

On the other hand, IFM Investors chief executive David Neal agreed with Austin but pointed to inflation as a possible trigger for a correction.

Neal said: "It seems to me the key risk that takes it out of their (government) control is inflation and I think the key debate in the market is whether it is transitory or not. Or is there a risk that inflation expectations take hold?"

"I think those decisions then get taken out the hands of the policymakers because rates have to rise to control inflation. They have to rise to control to take control of currencies again. That would, I think flatten markets pretty rapidly."

Austin agreed but stressed the importance of the time frame in which this could happen.

"It's not going to happen in the next 12 months. This is years out because to get a strong embedded inflation you need strong wage pressure," she said.

"We still are yet to see wages increase at a higher rate than productivity growth."

