NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Market momentum to continue: ASI Conference

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  TUESDAY, 31 AUG 2021   11:46AM

Superannuation funds have experienced a year of stellar returns and it is set to continue with the risk of a correction unlikely in the short-term.

Speaking on a panel at the Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees (AIST) ASI 2021 conference, State Super director Carol Austin said if you take a long enough view, the bull market can continue forever.

"If in 1990 I told you that interest rates were going to decline aggressively to 1% and inflation to 2%, you could set a portfolio and forget about it and generate attractive real returns," she said.

"If I start today and give you that data it would be a lot more difficult. The starting point is a lot more different today than it was in 1990."

The big issue, she said, is what you do with the defensive allocation of a portfolio in the short term.

Taking a short-term perspective, AMP Capital head of investment strategy and chief economist Shane Oliver said the global recovery impinges on the COVID-19 vaccine and maintaining high vaccination rates.

Sponsored Video
Net zero: a positive for infrastructure investing

"It's going to be pretty rough in the current period whether there is going to be a recession or not, but the big hit will be in the current quarter. We are at risk of short-term corrections but share markets have much more upside to come," Oliver said.

Meanwhile, when asked if we are going to see a crash, Austin said governments can't always determine whether there will be a crash, but they can set the policy environment to reduce that risk.

"I think that the momentum in the economy can continue in a positive direction. I think valuations are high, but they have been worse in other situations. I don't think we're on a GFC situation where fragility and balance sheets, structural excesses are going to precipitate a financial crisis by structural factors," she said.

Austin said the question is really whether the government is going to tighten policy which contributes to a substantial correction.

"The answer is categorically no," she said.

On the other hand, IFM Investors chief executive David Neal agreed with Austin but pointed to inflation as a possible trigger for a correction.

Neal said: "It seems to me the key risk that takes it out of their (government) control is inflation and I think the key debate in the market is whether it is transitory or not. Or is there a risk that inflation expectations take hold?"

"I think those decisions then get taken out the hands of the policymakers because rates have to rise to control inflation. They have to rise to control to take control of currencies again. That would, I think flatten markets pretty rapidly."

Austin agreed but stressed the importance of the time frame in which this could happen.

"It's not going to happen in the next 12 months. This is years out because to get a strong embedded inflation you need strong wage pressure," she said.

"We still are yet to see wages increase at a higher rate than productivity growth."

Financial Standard is the official media partner of AIST's Super Investment Conference for 2021. Click here to subscribe to AIST's newsletter.

Read more: ASI ConferenceAustralian Institute of Superannuation TrusteesCarol AustinDavid NealIFM InvestorsShane OliverState Super
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Experts torn on inflation outlook
Greater scrutiny of choice products needed: Scheerlinck
Communicate risk, defensiveness differently: Panel
World Pension Alliance condemns COVID early release
Sydney Airport rejects AustralianSuper takeover
Bitcoin fund hires from IFM
IFM blames "unfounded" class action for Tandem worries
IFM airport bid falls over
Sovereign wealth fund nabs AMP Capital talent
Funds grilled despite record returns

Editor's Choice

Mergers don't always lead to scale benefits: Barry

ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   12:42PM
There is a misunderstanding that superannuation fund mergers will automatically lead to scale benefits for members, according to Spirit Super's chief investment officer.

Rest streamlines asset classes

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:40PM
In a move to better align itself to the Your Future, Your Super benchmarks, the $62 billion industry superannuation fund is changing the way it categorises its investment options, shifting from 11 asset classes to seven 'mega asset classes'.

Departures continue at AMP Capital MAG

KANIKA SOOD  |   12:35PM
Another portfolio manager has left AMP Capital for a $3.2 billion Sydney investment firm, as the latter readies a new fund.

Zurich introduces gender affirmation leave

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   11:48AM
Zurich Australia and New Zealand has strengthened its support for LGBTQ+ workers by introducing gender affirmation leave.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Emma Johnsen
Senior Associate
Marque Lawyers
Marisa Broome
Chairperson
Financial Planning Association of Australia
Roger Cohen
Senior Investment Specialist
BetaShares
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Bronwen Moncrieff

HEAD OF RESEARCH
ZENITH INVESTMENT PARTNERS PTY LIMITED
When Zenith Investment Partners' general manager and head of research Bronwen Moncrieff won the green card lottery, she packed up her life and moved to the US. She tells Annabelle Dickson how, if she hadn't, she wouldn't be where she is today.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.