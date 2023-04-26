Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Economics

March inflation drops to 7%

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  WEDNESDAY, 26 APR 2023   12:47PM

The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) has reported a decrease in inflation, with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) falling to 7% in the March quarter.

ABS head of prices statistics Michelle Marquardt attributed the decrease in inflation to a fall in prices for goods such as furniture, household appliances, and clothing during the March quarter. Additionally, there's been a decline in automotive fuel prices in recent quarters.

New dwellings (12.7%), electricity (15.5%), and domestic holiday travel and accommodation (25%) were the most significant inflationary contributors.

Of note, inflation for services also increased to 6.1% from 5.5% in the December quarter, the highest level since 2001.

Sponsored by Warakirri
Time to buy smaller companies?

Treasurer Jim Chalmers said the latest ABS data confirms that inflation has passed its peak and is beginning to moderate. While inflation is still "unacceptably high" he welcomed that some price pressured have started to ease.

"These new numbers show annual inflation peaked last December but it will still remain higher than we'd like for longer than we'd like," Chalmers said.

State Street Global Markets head of APAC macro strategy Dwyfor Evans said although the absolute level of inflation remains markedly above the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) target (2-3%), he believes that the rate hiking cycle has likely come to an end, as alluded to in cash rate futures.

"This now looks nailed on to be a meeting where the cash rate remains unchanged," Evans said.

However, VanEck portfolio manager Cameron McCormack expects the RBA to increase rates by 25 basis points at its next meeting.

"The RBA is clinging to the hope that the labour market will begin to soften this year as higher interest rates start to impact demand, in turn contributing to a higher unemployment, cooling wage and inflation pressures. However, this is unlikely with Australia's unemployment rate in recent months trending down and two inflationary pressures surfacing," McCormack said.

McCormack added that the RBA faces two challenges: the rapid influx of immigrants driving up rental prices in a highly competitive rental market, and the expected rise in public sector salaries due to the elimination or increase of wage growth caps imposed by state governments.

"These pressures add further fuel to the inflationary fire, boosting the case for further policy tightening later in the year," he said.

Read more: InflationAustralian Bureau of StatisticsConsumer Price IndexCameron McCormackDwyfor EvansMichelle MarquardtReserve Bank of AustraliaState StreetVanEck
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Lowe reinforces more hikes may come
Global economic growth hits 20-year low: IMF
Super reform "takes away the right to be tax exempt"
Employment figures no cause for rate hike: Experts
Australian CPI falls to 6.8%, adds to halt hopes
RBA appointments prompt debate
Review calls for Reserve Bank overhaul
Purpose of pause to gather more data: RBA
RBA reforms require bipartisan support: Chalmers
Long pause likely from RBA: Economist

Editor's Choice

March inflation drops to 7%

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:47PM
The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) has reported a decrease in inflation, with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) falling to 7% in the March quarter.

Insignia reports advice outflows, adviser losses

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:40PM
Insignia Financial will undertake a rebrand of sorts within its financial advice business in a bid to improve understanding of its various advice channels. It comes as it reports nearly $500 million in outflows for the Advised channel and further adviser losses.

Link to offer Allianz Retire+ solution to super funds

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:37PM
Under a newly inked deal, members of Link Group's superannuation fund clients will have access to a suite of retirement income solutions from Allianz Retire+.

Eildon rebuffs takeover bid

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:35PM
Eildon Capital this morning has rejected the "opportunistic" takeover bid by Samuel Terry Asset Management.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
10-11

RI Australia 2023 

MAY
23

Best Practice Forum on ESG 

JUN
1

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
15

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Allison Hill

STATE CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
QIC LIMITED
From a young age, QIC State Investments chief investment officer Allison Hill was enamoured by the world of finance, but it took time to discover her true calling. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.