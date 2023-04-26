March inflation drops to 7%

The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) has reported a decrease in inflation, with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) falling to 7% in the March quarter.

ABS head of prices statistics Michelle Marquardt attributed the decrease in inflation to a fall in prices for goods such as furniture, household appliances, and clothing during the March quarter. Additionally, there's been a decline in automotive fuel prices in recent quarters.

New dwellings (12.7%), electricity (15.5%), and domestic holiday travel and accommodation (25%) were the most significant inflationary contributors.

Of note, inflation for services also increased to 6.1% from 5.5% in the December quarter, the highest level since 2001.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers said the latest ABS data confirms that inflation has passed its peak and is beginning to moderate. While inflation is still "unacceptably high" he welcomed that some price pressured have started to ease.

"These new numbers show annual inflation peaked last December but it will still remain higher than we'd like for longer than we'd like," Chalmers said.

State Street Global Markets head of APAC macro strategy Dwyfor Evans said although the absolute level of inflation remains markedly above the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) target (2-3%), he believes that the rate hiking cycle has likely come to an end, as alluded to in cash rate futures.

"This now looks nailed on to be a meeting where the cash rate remains unchanged," Evans said.

However, VanEck portfolio manager Cameron McCormack expects the RBA to increase rates by 25 basis points at its next meeting.

"The RBA is clinging to the hope that the labour market will begin to soften this year as higher interest rates start to impact demand, in turn contributing to a higher unemployment, cooling wage and inflation pressures. However, this is unlikely with Australia's unemployment rate in recent months trending down and two inflationary pressures surfacing," McCormack said.

McCormack added that the RBA faces two challenges: the rapid influx of immigrants driving up rental prices in a highly competitive rental market, and the expected rise in public sector salaries due to the elimination or increase of wage growth caps imposed by state governments.

"These pressures add further fuel to the inflationary fire, boosting the case for further policy tightening later in the year," he said.