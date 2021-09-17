Maple-Brown Abbott launches new fund

Boutique investment manager Maple-Brown Abbott has launched an Asian equities dividend growth fund.

The Maple-Brown Abbott Asian Dividend Growth Fund aims to deliver a total return over a five-year period maintaining a dividend yield in excess of the MSCI All Countries Asia excluding Japan Net Index (AUD).

The fund focuses on companies with both the ability and intention to offer sustainable and growing income.

Its investment universe captures around 4300 securities listed across Asia, with a market capitalisation above US$1 billion dollars. The fund is benchmark unaware, comprising a high conviction portfolio of between 25 and 40 stocks.

Maple-Brown Abbott chief executive and managing director Sophia Rahmani said the new fund takes advantage of the team's understanding and knowledge of the region.

"The Asian Dividend Growth Fund is a natural extension of the team's deep experience in managing Asian equity portfolios. We have one of the largest Sydney-based Asian equity teams, and our team developed this new strategy recognising the importance dividends play in the long-term return provided by Asian equity markets," she said.

"With nearly 20 years' experience in managing Asian equity portfolios across multiple market cycles, our disciplined investment approach is well suited to capturing the growing income thematic across Asia."

Maple-Brown Abbott head of Asia Pacific equities Geoff Bazzan said the firm has been considering an Asia dividend fund for some time.

"The Asia region is home to more companies with a net cash balance sheet than anywhere else in the world, and there are many companies across the region with the potential to significantly increase their returns to shareholders," he said.

"As well as having the world's strongest balance sheets, Asian corporates have typically adopted a more conservative approach to capital management, with an average payout ratio of 35 per cent, which is significantly below the global average.

"For the past few years, we have been observing an increased focus by management teams in Asia to optimise returns to shareholders, with dividends playing a significant role. There are many companies across the region with the financial means to meaningfully improve their returns to shareholders with more pro-active capital management."