NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Maple-Brown Abbott launches new fund

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  FRIDAY, 17 SEP 2021   12:20PM

Boutique investment manager Maple-Brown Abbott has launched an Asian equities dividend growth fund.

The Maple-Brown Abbott Asian Dividend Growth Fund aims to deliver a total return over a five-year period maintaining a dividend yield in excess of the MSCI All Countries Asia excluding Japan Net Index (AUD).

The fund focuses on companies with both the ability and intention to offer sustainable and growing income.

Its investment universe captures around 4300 securities listed across Asia, with a market capitalisation above US$1 billion dollars. The fund is benchmark unaware, comprising a high conviction portfolio of between 25 and 40 stocks.

Sponsored by iShares
Invest for the long term with iShares ESG ETFs.

Maple-Brown Abbott chief executive and managing director Sophia Rahmani said the new fund takes advantage of the team's understanding and knowledge of the region.

"The Asian Dividend Growth Fund is a natural extension of the team's deep experience in managing Asian equity portfolios. We have one of the largest Sydney-based Asian equity teams, and our team developed this new strategy recognising the importance dividends play in the long-term return provided by Asian equity markets," she said.

"With nearly 20 years' experience in managing Asian equity portfolios across multiple market cycles, our disciplined investment approach is well suited to capturing the growing income thematic across Asia."

Maple-Brown Abbott head of Asia Pacific equities Geoff Bazzan said the firm has been considering an Asia dividend fund for some time.

"The Asia region is home to more companies with a net cash balance sheet than anywhere else in the world, and there are many companies across the region with the potential to significantly increase their returns to shareholders," he said.

"As well as having the world's strongest balance sheets, Asian corporates have typically adopted a more conservative approach to capital management, with an average payout ratio of 35 per cent, which is significantly below the global average.

"For the past few years, we have been observing an increased focus by management teams in Asia to optimise returns to shareholders, with dividends playing a significant role. There are many companies across the region with the financial means to meaningfully improve their returns to shareholders with more pro-active capital management."

Read more: MSCI All Countries AsiaMaple-Brown Abbott Asian Dividend Growth FundGeoff BazzanSophia Rahmani
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Market rotation signals win for value: Maple-Brown Abbott
Boutique welcomes operations chief
New chief risk officer at Maple-Brown Abbott
Multi-boutique insto head steps down
Pinnacle distribution director takes new role
Boutique fund manager names chief executive

Editor's Choice

Super funds to front committee hearing

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:37PM
Aware Super, AustralianSuper and Hostplus are set to appear before the Standing Committee on Economics' inquiry into common ownership on Monday.

ASIC prepares advisers for DDO

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:32PM
ASIC is urging financial advisers to be well prepared for the new Design and Distribution Obligations regime, warning that there should be no surprises when it kicks into gear on October 5.

Mercer superannuation executive resigns

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:27PM
A long-serving Mercer superannuation executive has left the firm to focus on board directorships.

CMC Markets buys ANZ Share Investing

ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   12:01PM
The online trading platform is set to pay $25 million for the big four bank's share investing client base as the latter continues to simplify its banking strategy.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Emma Johnsen
Senior Associate
Marque Lawyers
Marisa Broome
Chairperson
Financial Planning Association of Australia
Roger Cohen
Senior Investment Specialist
BetaShares
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Infographic: Your FirstChoice for low-cost index investing

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Megan Beer

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
AMP LIFE LIMITED
In balancing facts and figures to make all-important decisions to lead Resolution Life and AMP Life, chief executive Megan Beer is guided by a force that is often overlooked - the human spirit. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
15% off in September only.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.