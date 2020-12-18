Mantis to take over Copper Rock fund

The new multi-boutique is expected to take over management of a $35 million global equities fund previously managed by Copper Rock.

Mantis Funds Management is a nine-month-old business founded by head of research for Morphic Asset Management Timothy Cheung.

Mantis is expected to take over the management of the Copper Rock Capital Global Small Cap Fund and appoint a new underlying manager in Florida-based DSM Capital Partners.

The change, which is expected to come into effect around January 21, will see DSM's Global Growth Strategy take over the $35 million fund.

The strategy invests in 25-35 stocks usually and has had a strong performance track record, with 14.75% p.a. to index 9.38% p.a. since inception.

The change in underlying manager comes as US-based Copper Rock Capital Partners' ownership changes. Last month, another fund Copper Rock managed locally, the $79 million Ironbark Copper Rock Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund wound up.

DSM Capital Partners has been in the Australia and New Zealand market for six years, as a client of third-party distributor Clearway Capital Solutions, with whom it will continue the partnership.

Clearway has focused on institutional, sophisticated and wealth group clients so far.

The partnership with Mantis comes as Clearway puts in place the first unit trust fund for DSM.

Mantis has so far partnered with Dalton Street Capital (previously with now defunct Prodigy Investment Partners), Firth, Terra, Vantage Point, Coterie Capital and Gyrostat Capital Management.

Clearway has four clients: DSM, Osmosis Investment Management (equities and recently appointed by Commonwealth Super), Global Evolution (emerging and frontier markets debt) and Shenkman (credit manager).