NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
Mandates will flow to transparency: Survey
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  FRIDAY, 30 APR 2021   12:41PM

A survey of institutional investors has found that most expect to place greater emphasis on the importance of transparency when allocating money to fund managers.

Global Palladium Fund surveyed 100 institutional investors and wealth managers in the UK and Germany.

Overall, over the next two years 94% of survey respondents said they expect institutional investors, wealth managers and family offices to demand greater levels of transparency and reporting from the fund managers they use.

This will impact how institutional investors allocate money.

Sponsored by Eaton Vance
Responsible Fixed-Income Investing with Calvert

Some 42% of those surveyed anticipate a dramatic increase in investment outflows from funds with lower levels of reporting and transparency, and a further 32% believe there will be a slight increase.

The other major trend identified by the survey is pressure on fees. A third (33%) of survey responders said there will be a dramatic increase in the value of switching from expensive funds into those with more competitive free. A further 51% think there will be a slight increase in switching to cheaper funds.

Sponsored Video
Praemium - The Platform of Everything

And 77% say the focus they themselves place on trying to reduce fees will increase.

"There is a growing number of funds available to investors, who at the same time are becoming more sophisticated in what they want from fund managers," Global Palladium Fund chief executive Alexander Stoyanov said.

"Having very competitive fees and high levels of reporting and transparency are now just as important for fund managers to have as their stock selection and investment theme strategies.

"We offer the lowest charges of any ETPs listed in Europe that focus on the metals we invest in, and by being the first ETC provider to use blockchain technology to record bar information into distributed ledger technology, we are providing an extra layer of security and proof of ownership to the Issuer."

Read more: Global Palladium FundAlexander Stoyanov
VIEW COMMENTS
Editor's Choice
Disability income faces reckoning
KARREN VERGARA
The former chief executive of TAL has slammed life insurers' ineptitude in managing disability income products, invoking the industry to come together and find a solution by the end of the year.
Hamilton Wealth Partners co-founder leaves
KANIKA SOOD
Melbourne advice firm Hamilton Wealth Partners' co-founder and chief operating officer has left the business after eight years.
Advice group chief executive exits
KANIKA SOOD
The chief executive of an ASX-listed financial advice group is set to leave the company.
Chief investment officer departs Mutual Trust
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The multi-family office Mutual Trust has appointed a new chief investment officer following the departure of Graeme Bibby.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Luke Mcdermott
Consultant
Rice Warner
David Wright
Managing Partner
Zenith Investment Partners
Peter Esho
Co-Founder
Admin Special Accounts
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
5
Best Practice Forum on Exchange Traded Products 
MAY
26
Best Practice Forum: ESG 
JUN
3
Technical Services Forum 
JUN
10
Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence Awards 
JUL
1
Consumer Finance Awards 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Despite no legislation, the stapling of members to their super funds is due to commence July 1. Should this be delayed?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Nick Hamilton
CHIEF EXECUTIVE, FUNDS MANAGEMENT
CHALLENGER LIMITED
As Challenger's chief executive of funds management, Nick Hamilton is responsible for the $91 billion business that generates about 25% of the company's net profits - but it hasn't always been smooth sailing. Kanika Sood writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.