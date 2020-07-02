Mandates from superannuation funds slow

Superannuation fund awarded only 30 mandates in the three months to March totaling $2.5 billion, down significantly from the December quarter's 63 totaling $8.6 billion, new data from Rainmaker Information shows.

International equities strategies took the lion's share of mandates awarded by superannuation funds over the period at $1 billion of the $2.5 billion total.

Super funds also showed appetite for Australian equities ($983 million) and alternatives ($749 million) but mandates to other asset classes including fixed income were flat at under $100 million each.

"Everyone's been obsessed with the COVID crisis. Now is not the time to be swapping investment mandates," Rainmaker executive director of research and compliance Alex Dunnin said about the drop.

The Rainmaker Roundup report, which tracks mandates awarded by superannuation funds, says superannuation funds awarded a total of 382 mandates last year totaling about $40.6 billion.

It also looked at the largest investment managers in Australia, where State Street Global Advisors tops the list a 6.4% slice of the $2.5 trillion market at March end.

Vanguard Investments (5.6% share) and AMP Capital (5.2%) swapped the second and third spot in the year ending March They are followed by Macquarie Asset Management with 4.9% of the $2.5 trillion market.