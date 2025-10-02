Managed portfolios now the default: AMP

The North Managed Portfolios Insight Report by AMP indicates the mainstream popularisation of managed portfolios in the past year.

The report references recent IMAP and Milliman data showing total managed portfolio assets under management (AUM) has increased by 25% in FY25, reaching $256.24 billion by June 30.

Report findings show that two thirds of advisers now use managed accounts, despite only one-third of advised assets being in managed portfolios.

AMP general manager of managed portfolios and investments David Hutchison said: "The question is no longer whether managed portfolios will dominate the advice landscape - but how quickly innovation will reshape their form and function, delivering better client outcomes and more efficient advice businesses."

AMP credits the evolution of managed portfolios to three key factors, with advisers prioritising stronger governance and compliance, less implementation risk, and more efficient client management.

The report shows that boutique advisory groups are gaining traction, growing at twice the market average rate. This is particularly evident with agencies offering global equity and ESG-focussed investment strategies.

Changes in customisation approaches are also a tailwind for the rising popularity of managed portfolio construction, AMP said. Technological innovation and integration including advanced reporting, real-time analytics and enhanced risk management frameworks are supporting advisers in offering more informed decision-making and oversight.

Major shifts in global regulation are also a factor. As investment environments grow more complex, clients are moving towards to managed portfolios which deliver scale, operational efficiency, and robust governance.

AMP chief economist Shane Oliver said: "Managed portfolios are acting as a mirror to broader investment trends. They continue to continue to aim for innovation in terms of new assets, diversification and managing risks to cope with the shift towards a somewhat less globalised, less economic rationalist and more multipolar world."

Meantime, Institute of Managed Account Professionals chair Toby Potter said: "The scale of inflows shows that advisers see managed portfolios as structural to their service models-that's why adoption continues to climb. The international experience is clear. Once advisers adopt managed portfolio models, they rarely go back."