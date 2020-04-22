NEWS
Investment
Sponsored by
Managed accounts use broadens
BY HARRISON WORLEY  |  WEDNESDAY, 22 APR 2020   12:29PM

Latest research on financial advisers' use of managed accounts shows their increasing popularity among advisers with lower-balance clients.

Once reserved for wealthy clients, managed accounts are proving popular for financial advisers with lower-balance clients, according to new research from Investment Trends and State Street Global Advisors.

The second SPDR ETFs/Investment Trends Managed Accounts report shows managed account use shot up by 14% over the last year, as their use case broadens.

Speaking to Financial Standard, Investment Trends chief executive Michael Blomfield said managed accounts' increased adoption could be pinned to multiple drivers, including how both advisers and their clients benefit from managed accounts.

"When you can find a product that makes both of them [adviser and client] have a better experience, then it's pretty hard to see that it won't grow," Blomfield said.

Blomfield said that as ETFs also become more utilised within managed accounts, the applicability of the structure is increasing.

"We're going to lower balances and younger people right through to SMSFs and older people," he said.

With managed accounts now available through 18 platforms and embedded within advisers' approved product lists, Blomfield said planners have discovered other benefits.

"They've discovered that time is one of the great benefits to them. Managed accounts help them save time which they can then deploy to essentially doing a better job for their client," he pointed out.

According to the research, planners save around 13 hours per week by using managed accounts.

State Street Global Advisors head of SPDR ETF Asia Pacific distribution Meaghan Victor said the extra time advisers were gaining from managed accounts was proving valuable during times of market volatility to nurse clients through difficult moments, particularly as more advisers shift towards wealth coaching.

"Over the last few years, the role of financial planners has shifted from 'investment adviser' to 'wealth coach'. Managed accounts are attractive because they allow planners to focus on their clients' best interests by outsourcing aspects of their investment management allowing them to spend more time providing high-value client services," Victor said.

"Managed accounts are particularly helpful in volatile and uncertain times, when investors are looking for solutions that are transparent with open architecture."

Blomfield said planners are seeing managed accounts as increasingly suitable to almost every part of their client set, including those under 35 and with lower balances. According to the research, 42% of advisers most often consider managed accounts to be suitable for their accumulator clients between the age of 35 to 49, while 62% say the same for clients with between $100,000 and $250,000 in investable assets.

"You can really see this expansion of the role of managed accounts by way of understanding how it can be applied in different age segments, but also we're seeing some product providers come through starting to provide products that are engineered for those segments as well," he said.

"You're seeing managed accounts come along that are specifically built to be very low price and suitable for a lower balance client.

"The big change here in one sense - if we go back five years - is that the product was once almost exclusively the domain of high net-worth, and is now considered to be suitable by the majority of planners for the majority of age segment and wealth spans."

