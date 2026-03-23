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Financial Planning

Managed accounts increase confidence amid volatility: Research

BY RIDDHIMA TALWANI  |  MONDAY, 23 MAR 2026   12:28PM
Over 40% of advisers agree clients in managed accounts are more confident and are less likely to act impulsively during market volatility compared with those not in managed accounts.

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Read more: State Street Investment ManagementSMAEric BlewittSinead SchafferManaged Accounts Report
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