Managed accounts FUM hits $162bn

Managed accounts assets jumped 19% in the year to June to reach a record high of $161.7 billion.

This is according to the latest Institute of Managed Account Professionals (IMAP) and Milliman figures, which canvassed 48 firms in their survey.

Separately managed accounts (SMA) comprise the bulk of the FUM at $94.9 billion, growing a whopping 34% year on year.

Managed discretionary accounts (MDA) assets stood at $50.9 billion, remaining flat compared to the prior period.

Funds under management grew 10% in the six months to June thanks to inflows worth $11 billion.

Milliman practice leader for Australia Victor Huang attributed the increase to the steady growth in investment markets during the first half of 2023, with the ASX/S&P 200 Accumulation Index rising 4.51%.

"Volatility has trended downwards in the first half of 2023 for the US and Aussie markets, with Europe peaking sharply at the end of the first quarter before also declining. The uncertainty around inflation and growth may continue to fuel uncertainty for the remainder of the year," Huang said.

IMAP chair Toby Potter said the results will be welcomed by both the end clients and their financial advisers, as well as investment committees, asset advisers, and investment managers all working to assist the clients work towards achieving their financial goals.

IMAP recently unveiled its 2023 Managed Account Awards winners.

Perpetual Private took out the award for Licensee Managed Account, while Alvia Asset Partners took home the inaugural award for Boutique Licensee which "highlights the smaller advice businesses now working with experienced asset consultants to develop portfolios that reflect their investment philosophy."

The other winners were DNR Capital (Australian equities), Infinity Asset Management (Aussie equities small caps), Lonsec (ESG), Franklin Templeton (international equities), Shaw and Partners (fixed interest), Drummond Capital Partners (multi-asset) and Nucleus Wealth (innovation).