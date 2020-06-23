NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
Managed accounts demand rises: Zenith
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  TUESDAY, 23 JUN 2020   12:15PM

Zenith Investment Partners said demand for its managed accounts services grew amid the uncertainty and volatility in investment markets sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Zenith chief executive David Wright said it was not unexpected that advice firms were proactive in seeking additional investment, research and client communication support during challenging times.

"As market volatility spikes, and investors become more anxious about their portfolios, adviser workloads can increase considerably. There are many benefits of having a solid investment team behind you," Wright said.

"This is particularly evident for those advice businesses operating with a managed accounts structure for their clients."

Sponsored by Legg Mason
Fighting Deflation Now, Causing Inflation Later?

Write said the ability to communicate portfolio changes immediately on behalf of multiple clients when required can be invaluable.

"The benefit of a more customised managed account solution for clients is that it can be fully tailored to meet the best interests of an advice practices' specific client base demographics along with the investment philosophy of the advice firm," Wright said.

The news comes as three more advice businesses launched customised managed account solutions using Zenith's services.

Zenith said Melbourne-based Kearney Group has developed models with a strong focus on environmental, social and governance (ESG) for their client's investment solutions.

Matt Englund, Kearney's chief operating officer, said: "Kearney Group believes that ESG themes are key determinants of future value and sustainability for organisations globally. Working with Zenith we aim to identify and include funds that support this theme in their investment criteria."

Innate, which is also Melbourne-based, worked with Zenith to develop a series of income and growth focused portfolios, in addition to ESG solutions.

Additionally, Perth-based group Boutique Advisers partnered with Zenith to develop portfolio solutions that further supported the existing investment philosophy for their clients while also providing increased investment reporting, insight and compliance rigour for the practice.

Wright said Zenith has been providing managed account solutions to advisers for their clients for four years.

"We believe managed accounts provide advisory firms with best practice portfolio management through an efficient administration and trading structure, professional investment management compliant reporting to both investment committees, advisers and the end client," he said.

"As such, this is an area of financial services that will continue to grow quickly."

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: Managed AccountsESGKearney GroupZenith Investment PartnersDavid WrightMatt Englund
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Boutique expands investment team
Fixed income investors get new ESG rating
Boutique appoints ESG lead
Pendal bolsters ESG fixed income capability
Survey shows future of mandates
New role for AMP Capital ESG head
Report reveals superficiality of ESG pledges
Equities attractive in search for yield: Zenith
Former Fidelity wholesale head joins Sydney boutique
Zenith defends LICs/LITs
Editor's Choice
Managed funds redemptions top US$62bn
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:35PM
At least US$62 billion of mutual funds across the globe have suspended redemptions so far this year, already higher than at least the previous eight years, owing to COVID-19, according to Fitch Ratings.
AMP Life sale nears completion, new execs appointed
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:30PM
AMP Life has appointed a new chief investment officer and a deputy, as its sale to Resolution Life crosses New Zealand central bank's concerns raised last July.
Melbourne boutique appoints head of distribution
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:31PM
Mark Landau and Raphael Lamm's boutique has hired a new head of distribution.
Marianne Perkovic to depart CBA
ALLY SELBY  |   12:14PM
The Commonwealth Bank has confirmed Marianne Perkovic will depart Australia's biggest bank, pointing to the recent transition of its private banking division as grounds for the exit.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Infographic: Ever wondered what the future held for life insurance?
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
AUG
27-28
Stockbrokers and Financial Advisers 2020 Virtual Conference 
JUN
24
Panel: FASEA professional standards - are you match fit? - Webinar 
JUN
26
Women in Super state of play 
JUL
1
Panel: Attracting women to a profession in investment advice - Webinar 
JUL
2
Consumer Finance Awards 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Will the government's Early Release of Super scheme force super funds/group insurers/administrators to hike fees?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Sophia Rahmani
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER & MANAGING DIRECTOR
MAPLE-BROWN ABBOTT LIMITED
Stepping into her first chief executive role at Maple-Brown Abbott in October last year, Sophia Rahmani was ready to once again forge her own path. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something zGHjv6xo