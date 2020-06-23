Managed accounts demand rises: Zenith

Zenith Investment Partners said demand for its managed accounts services grew amid the uncertainty and volatility in investment markets sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Zenith chief executive David Wright said it was not unexpected that advice firms were proactive in seeking additional investment, research and client communication support during challenging times.

"As market volatility spikes, and investors become more anxious about their portfolios, adviser workloads can increase considerably. There are many benefits of having a solid investment team behind you," Wright said.

"This is particularly evident for those advice businesses operating with a managed accounts structure for their clients."

Write said the ability to communicate portfolio changes immediately on behalf of multiple clients when required can be invaluable.

"The benefit of a more customised managed account solution for clients is that it can be fully tailored to meet the best interests of an advice practices' specific client base demographics along with the investment philosophy of the advice firm," Wright said.

The news comes as three more advice businesses launched customised managed account solutions using Zenith's services.

Zenith said Melbourne-based Kearney Group has developed models with a strong focus on environmental, social and governance (ESG) for their client's investment solutions.

Matt Englund, Kearney's chief operating officer, said: "Kearney Group believes that ESG themes are key determinants of future value and sustainability for organisations globally. Working with Zenith we aim to identify and include funds that support this theme in their investment criteria."

Innate, which is also Melbourne-based, worked with Zenith to develop a series of income and growth focused portfolios, in addition to ESG solutions.

Additionally, Perth-based group Boutique Advisers partnered with Zenith to develop portfolio solutions that further supported the existing investment philosophy for their clients while also providing increased investment reporting, insight and compliance rigour for the practice.

Wright said Zenith has been providing managed account solutions to advisers for their clients for four years.

"We believe managed accounts provide advisory firms with best practice portfolio management through an efficient administration and trading structure, professional investment management compliant reporting to both investment committees, advisers and the end client," he said.

"As such, this is an area of financial services that will continue to grow quickly."

