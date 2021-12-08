Majority of Aussie fund categories underperform: Data

S&P Dow Jones Indices Australia has today released its Persistence Scorecard Mid-Year 2021, revealing that the majority of Australian fund categories overall showed weak performance persistence in top-performing funds across three- and five-year periods.

While comparing active funds against their respective benchmark indices is a typical practice to evaluate their performance, S&P said persistence is an additional test that can reveal fund managers' skills in different market environments.

Twice a year, the global index provider measures the performance persistence of Australian active funds that outperformed their benchmarks and their peers over three- and five-year periods.

Data from the report suggests that a minority of Australian high-performing funds persisted in outperforming their respective benchmarks or consistently stayed in their respective top quartiles for three consecutive years, and even fewer maintained these traits consistently for the five-year period.

Among top-performing funds in the 12-month period ending in June 2017, only 3.0% maintained a top-quartile rank, and only 4.1% consistently beat their benchmarks in the following four consecutive years.

Over two successive three- and five-year periods, most top-performing funds failed to stay in the top quartile consistently.

Around half of the outperforming funds managed to beat their respective benchmarks consistently for two successive three-year periods, but much less for two successive five-year periods.

"Out of the 166 Australian funds that ranked in their respective top quartile in the five-year period ending June 2016, only 26.5% of them remained in the top quartile in the subsequent five-year period," S&P's head of global index research and design (APAC) Pricilla Luk said.

"Finally, out of the 234 Australian funds that outperformed their respective benchmarks in the five-year period ending in June 2016, only 34.2% continued to outperform in the following five-year period.

"Overall, results from various evaluation matrices suggested weak performance persistence in topper forming funds in Australia across the three- and five-year periods, with Australian bond funds tending to have the strongest performance persistence among all the categories."