NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Technology

Majority of Aussie fund categories underperform: Data

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  WEDNESDAY, 8 DEC 2021   12:25PM

S&P Dow Jones Indices Australia has today released its Persistence Scorecard Mid-Year 2021, revealing that the majority of Australian fund categories overall showed weak performance persistence in top-performing funds across three- and five-year periods.

While comparing active funds against their respective benchmark indices is a typical practice to evaluate their performance, S&P said persistence is an additional test that can reveal fund managers' skills in different market environments.

Twice a year, the global index provider measures the performance persistence of Australian active funds that outperformed their benchmarks and their peers over three- and five-year periods.

Data from the report suggests that a minority of Australian high-performing funds persisted in outperforming their respective benchmarks or consistently stayed in their respective top quartiles for three consecutive years, and even fewer maintained these traits consistently for the five-year period.

Among top-performing funds in the 12-month period ending in June 2017, only 3.0% maintained a top-quartile rank, and only 4.1% consistently beat their benchmarks in the following four consecutive years.

Over two successive three- and five-year periods, most top-performing funds failed to stay in the top quartile consistently.

Around half of the outperforming funds managed to beat their respective benchmarks consistently for two successive three-year periods, but much less for two successive five-year periods.

"Out of the 166 Australian funds that ranked in their respective top quartile in the five-year period ending June 2016, only 26.5% of them remained in the top quartile in the subsequent five-year period," S&P's head of global index research and design (APAC) Pricilla Luk said.

"Finally, out of the 234 Australian funds that outperformed their respective benchmarks in the five-year period ending in June 2016, only 34.2% continued to outperform in the following five-year period.

"Overall, results from various evaluation matrices suggested weak performance persistence in topper forming funds in Australia across the three- and five-year periods, with Australian bond funds tending to have the strongest performance persistence among all the categories."

Read more: S&P Dow Jones Indices AustraliaPricilla Luk
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

ASX launches new resources, financial sector futures

Editor's Choice

AZ NGA recruits chief operating officer

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:42PM
The chief operating officer of Countplus will join AZ Next Generation Advisory in the new year, spearheading the group's expansion plans.

Avanteos faces criminal charges over deceased super members

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:26PM
ASIC has brought criminal charges against Avanteos Investments for charging deceased superannuation members.

State Street, Vanguard complete world first blockchain trade

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:30PM
State Street Digital, Vanguard and Symbiont have completed the first live trade for foreign exchange forward contracts leveraging blockchain technology and smart contracts.

The dark side of super switching: Research

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   11:15AM
New research from Griffith University and Iress has revealed the 'double-edged sword' of the ease with which consumers can switch their superannuation.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get more with FS

Access a 20% EOY discount to Financial Standard's premium subscription. Available until 31 December 2021.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Bryce Quirk
Chief Distribution Officer
Colonial First State
Anu Menon
Business Development Manager
Australian Executor Trustees
Phil Usher
Chief Executive Officer
First Nations Foundation

Infographic: Milford Managed Funds: A great addition to your portfolio

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
8

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
11

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
15

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

FEB
16

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

FEB
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  What do you think will be the biggest investment theme of 2022?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Bhanu Singh

HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT AND SENIOR PORTFOLIO MANAGER
DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS
Bhanu Singh is a rare breed in 2021, having been with the same company for his entire career. He tells Elizabeth McArthur how Dimensional won his loyalty, and how he plans to earn the loyalty of others.
READ MORE
Premium Subscription
Special EOY deal!
20% off until 31 December 2021.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.