Mainstream to be acquired for $170m

Mainstream has announced it entered a scheme of implementation deed with Vistra to acquire 100% of the company for an implied value of $170 million.

The offer of $1.20 per share represents a 300% increase over Mainstream's share price at IPO in October 2015.

The directors of Mainstream have unanimously recommended shareholders vote in favour of the scheme in the absence of a superior proposal.

Mainstream's three directors and major shareholders, Byram Johnson, Martin Smith and John Plummer, who hold around 37.9% of voting rights, said they agree with the board that the scheme has potential to bring significant value to shareholders while minimising risks from their investment in Mainstream.

Mainstream said Smith intends to remain with the business should the acquisition go ahead as planned.

Under the arrangement Mainstream may still solicit competing proposals until 11 April 2021, however if no superior bids are made shareholders will be encouraged to accept the proposal.

The offer is equivalent to 17.4 times higher than Mainstreams FY21 EBITDA guidance, a 12% premium to the value of Mainstream's equity of $152.6 million on 8 March 2021, a 20.6% premium to the value of its equity based on the 90-day volume weighted average price and 41.9% on the 180-day volume weighted average price.

In February this year Mainstream agreed to pay $5.1 million as part of a confidentiality settlement agreement affecting its US hedge fund administration subsidiary.

"The proposed settlement is on a no admission of liability basis, and if court approval is received, the settlement amount will be paid within five days of receiving court approval. This matter did not involve legal proceedings against the US subsidiary," the fund administrator said.