NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
Mainstream to be acquired for $170m
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  TUESDAY, 9 MAR 2021   12:14PM

Mainstream has announced it entered a scheme of implementation deed with Vistra to acquire 100% of the company for an implied value of $170 million.

The offer of $1.20 per share represents a 300% increase over Mainstream's share price at IPO in October 2015.

The directors of Mainstream have unanimously recommended shareholders vote in favour of the scheme in the absence of a superior proposal.

Mainstream's three directors and major shareholders, Byram Johnson, Martin Smith and John Plummer, who hold around 37.9% of voting rights, said they agree with the board that the scheme has potential to bring significant value to shareholders while minimising risks from their investment in Mainstream.

Mainstream said Smith intends to remain with the business should the acquisition go ahead as planned.

Under the arrangement Mainstream may still solicit competing proposals until 11 April 2021, however if no superior bids are made shareholders will be encouraged to accept the proposal.

The offer is equivalent to 17.4 times higher than Mainstreams FY21 EBITDA guidance, a 12% premium to the value of Mainstream's equity of $152.6 million on 8 March 2021, a 20.6% premium to the value of its equity based on the 90-day volume weighted average price and 41.9% on the 180-day volume weighted average price.

In February this year Mainstream agreed to pay $5.1 million as part of a confidentiality settlement agreement affecting its US hedge fund administration subsidiary.

"The proposed settlement is on a no admission of liability basis, and if court approval is received, the settlement amount will be paid within five days of receiving court approval. This matter did not involve legal proceedings against the US subsidiary," the fund administrator said.

Read more: MainstreamVistraMartin SmithByram JohnsonJohn Plummer
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Quoted funds going strong at Mainstream
Mainstream funds under custody up 79%
Pendal awards registry mandate
Mainstream shelves super admin business
Magellan renews fund administrator
Mainstream co-founder becomes non-exec chair
Mainstream enters SMA market
Equity Trustees appoints US executive, partners in Ireland
Mainstream adds former Commonwealth Bank GM to board
Link Fund Solutions chief to depart
Editor's Choice
Link faces another lawsuit
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:37PM
Link Market Services has been hit with another lawsuit for allegedly failing to protect more investors from the troubled Woodford Equity Income Fund (WEIF).
Mainstream to be acquired for $170m
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:14PM
Mainstream has announced it entered a scheme of implementation deed with Vistra to acquire 100% of the company for an implied value of $170 million.
AMP Capital severs ties with global equities unit
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:33PM
AMP Capital will offload its $653 million global equities capability to a Canadian fund manager for an undisclosed figure.
Aware Super, Macquarie to acquire Vocus
ELIZA BAVIN  |   11:29AM
Vocus Group is set to be acquired by Aware Super and Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets (MIRA), with Vocus confirming it has entered a $4.5 billion agreement with the consortium.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Judith Beck
Founder and Chairperson
Financial Executive Women
Phil Anderson
General Manager Policy & Professionalism
Association of Financial Advisers
Swen Werner
Managing Director
State Street Global Markets
Marko Milek
Head of Data and Analytics APAC, Managing Director, State Street Alpha, Singapore
State Street Global Markets
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
MAR
23
Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 
MAR
24
Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  With Bitcoin jumping to new highs, do you think fund managers and superannuation funds should be allocating to digital currencies?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Mandy Mannix
GENERAL MANAGER, ASSET MANAGEMENT DISTRIBUTION
MLC ASSET MANAGEMENT
With enough hard work and determination, and a dash of help from those around you, you can achieve anything. It's what we all learn in our younger years but is personified in MLC general manager, asset management distribution, Mandy Mannix. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something Uf6HQibu