Mainstream revenue up 18%

ASX-listed Mainstream reported $65.6 million in revenue for FY21, up 18% from the previous financial year.

The firm said all revenue growth was organic and driven by demand in Australia, Asia and the United States. Operating EBITDA rose 27% to $20.4 million.

However, FY21 EBITDA of $3.2 million was 66% lower than previous year, driven by costs of proposed scheme of arrangements with Vistra, SS&C and finally Apex Fund Holdings which emerged as the winner of the acquisition. The Apex bid has the board's support but is yet to be put to shareholder vote.

Mainstream paid a $1.7 million break fee to Vistra, and will pay a $3.7 million break fee to SS&C.

It ended FY21 with $287 billion in funds under administration (up 46%).

The $91 billion increase in FUA came from net inflows (78% of the total) and market movements (22%). During the period, Mainstream onboarded a fund manager client with $31 billion in total assets.

The total number of funds it administered grew from 1078 in FY20 to 1416 in FY21. Some smaller funds exited but were offset by new clients, the firm said.

Its total global clients now stand at 380, an increase of 350 from FY20.

Majority of the $65.6 million revenue (92%) was fee income from contracted clients. The remaining was split across interest income on custodial accounts (2% of the total) and other operating income (6%).

"Mainstream remains well positioned to deliver strong results in the medium term," Mainstream chief executive Martin Smith said.

"This is due to our deep expertise in our core markets, our asset class and geographic diversity and our greater than 90% recurring revenue via long term contracts."

The scheme meeting for sale to Apex is scheduled for October 6.