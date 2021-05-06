Mainstream bidding heats up

The fund administrator has accepted a new offer from SS&C after receiving an unsolicited superior bid from another firm.

Apex Group made a superior offer to SS&C's original bid of $2 per share, coming in at $2.55 per share.

SS&C has exercised its matching right and increased its bid to $2.56 per share for 100% of Mainstream shares.

As such, Mainstream supports the further revised SS&C scheme and has terminated discussions with Apex.

The directors of Mainstream unanimously recommend shareholders vote in favour of the further revised scheme in the absence of a superior proposal.

Mainstream first received an offer from Vistra for $1.20 per share valuing the company at $170 million whereas SS&C's initial bid valued the company at $285.7 million.

Mainstream previously announced it was taking steps to terminate the Vistra scheme implementation deed and pay the $1.7 million break fee.

SS&C is a US-based global software and services provider for financial services and healthcare. The acquisition would accelerate the company's growth in the Australian market and would retain Mainstream chief executive Martin Smith.

Mainstream is being advised by Miles Advisory Partners as financial adviser and Maddocks as legal adviser and SS&C is being advised by Citi as financial adviser and Gilbert + Tobin as legal adviser.

The superior bid offers follow Mainstream's quarterly results which recorded $272.2 billion in funds under advice, as its Pendal win and inflows delivered a 21% uptick in FUA from the previous quarter.

The administrator currently has 348 clients and 1042 funds at March end, up 1% (five net new clients) and 13% (162 net new funds) respectively from the December quarter.

"We are delighted with this result. It is beyond our expectations and our strongest quarter to-date," Mainstream chief executive Martin Smith said.