Investment
Magellan to use BasisCode for trading compliance
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  TUESDAY, 2 JUN 2020   12:33PM

Magellan Financial Group will use Atlanta-based BasisCode Compliance LLC as the provider of its personal trading system.

Magellan will implement BasisCode's Essential, Personal Trading Manager and Insider Trading Manager products.

The ASX-listed fund manager is BasisCode's first client in Asia Pacific.

BasisCode Essentials provides management tools that for the core elements of a compliance program, according to BasisCode.

"[It] includes modules for testing and certifications, risk assessment, Forms Studio, gifts and entertainment, whistleblower, document portal, robust reporting and a portal for ease of use and seamless interaction with employees," BasisCode said.

BasisCode Personal Trading Manager delivers code of ethics and workflow support integrated into a firm's compliance monitoring system.

The third product, the BasisCode Insider Trading Manager enables users to detect suspicious or abnormal trading which may have resulted from the misuse of material non-public information.

"It features an innovative and proprietary detection engine that can be seamlessly integrated into a firm's trading monitoring systems," the company said, adding it's the first product of its kind.

"We are pleased that we were able to demonstrate that the BasisCode system is ideally suited for fast-growing, global firms like Magellan which need a comprehensive compliance solution that brings functionality and access right down to the desks of local managers," BasisCode Compliance chief executive and president Carlos Guillen said.

"A totally integrated workflow system is a must-have for firms like Magellan and others in the APAC region who serve an expanding geographic client base."

Read more: BasisCodeMagellan Financial Group
