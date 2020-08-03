Magellan to restructure retail global equities funds

Magellan is seeking unitholder approval to create a mega fund of $15 billion that would combine the investment pools of the unlisted, ETF and LIT versions of the Magellan Global Fund.

Magellan will create a single trust and issue two unit classes - an open class (for the unlisted fund and the active ETF) and a closed class (for the LIT).

It needs unitholder approval from investors in all three funds. These are the $11.6 Magellan Global Fund (the unlisted managed fund), the $1.7 billion Magellan Global Equities Fund (active ETF, MGE) and the $2.3 billion Magellan Global Trust (listed investment trust MGG).

The meetings are expected to be convened between October and December this year. Post the restructure, the fees will be identical across all three structures.

Magellan's proposed restructure includes three sweeteners, which may translate into greater closed class funds under management, if successful.

First, as a part of the restructure, Magellan is offering its unlisted managed funds investors, the opportunity to buy new units in the closed class at NAV, with the maximum per investor set at 25% of their investment in the unlisted fund.

With the unlisted fund at about $11.6 billion, the four-for-one entitlement offer could mean an up to $2.9 billion increase in the closed-ended units.

Second, Magellan will also offer investors who buy new units in the closed class extra units worth 7.5% of their new closed class investment.

Lastly, as a part of the consolidation, Magellan will allow all LIT unitholders to acquire new closed class units (equaling half of the units they currently hold) at 7.5% discount to the NAV on a future date, when they make the purchase. MGE traded at 2.7% discount to the NAV as at May 29.

MFG will pay the costs of the restructure out of the company's resources including undrawn debt.

"We believe that combining Magellan's three core global equities trusts into a single, unified trust with a listed open class unit, which can also be transacted off-market, and a listed closed class unit is a ground-breaking innovation," Magellan Financial Group chair Hamish Douglass said.

"We expect it will lead to simplification and efficiencies for unitholders and importantly should improve the trading price of closed class units," he said.