Investment

Magellan to move to higher tax rate

BY KANIKA SOOD  |  WEDNESDAY, 18 AUG 2021   12:38PM

Magellan Financial Group will start paying taxes at the full 30% rate from FY24, as the government abolishes laws that allowed it to pay only 10% tax on offshore earnings.

MFG paid tax at 21.4% in the year ending June, lower than the 30% tax rate that applies to companies and lightening its total tax bill for FY21 by about $44 million.

This is because MFG is currently recognised as an Offshore Banking Unit, which allows its assessable offshore income after costs to be taxed at 10%, while the domestic income is taxed at 30%.

The OBU regime has been in place since 1992. In 2018 the OECD's Forum on Harmful Tax Practices raised concerns including about the lower tax rate during a review. On March 12 this year, the Treasury announced its intention to amend OBU in 2022-23. However, it said it would "consult with industry on alternative measures to support the industry".

Magellan's FY21 results yesterday noted the change in law.

"Once abolished, the concessional 10% rate will no longer be available and all our assessable earnings will be taxed at the company tax rate. Whilst this will reduce out after-tax earnings and cashflow, because we will be paying more tax, it will also increase the franking credits available to shareholders, and so the level of franking attached to dividends will likely increase," Magellan Financial Group chief executive officer Brett Cairns said in its annual report.

Sponsored Video
Net zero: a positive for infrastructure investing

At the full 30% tax rate, Magellan would have paid $101.2 million taxes this year. However, it was liable for only $72 million, after taking out its OBU concession of $42 million and adding some non-deductibles.

Sell-side analysts at Macquarie downgraded its EPS forecasts for MFG by 8%, driven by the tax changes.

"Although the Bill was introduced earlier this year, we don't believe this was fully understood by the market. From a theoretical standpoint the increase in franking credits (75% to 100%) offsets much of the impact of lower earnings, but not all investors value franking credits," the August 18 note said.

Magellan's results yesterday showed FY21 adjusted NPAT before associates of $454.4 million which was better than the consensus estimates of about $429 million, even as its recent investments reported a loss, margins in funds management business dipped slightly and the tax treatment changed.

Read more: Magellan Financial GroupBrett Cairns
