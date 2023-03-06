Magellan sees more outflows

Magellan sees more outflowsBY CHLOE WALKER | MONDAY, 6 MAR 2023 12:26PM
In February, the fund manager saw net outflows of $0.8 billion, reverting its funds under management (FUM) to $45.4 billion.
The result was due to net retail outflows of $0.5 billion and net institutional outflows of $0.3 billion.
By asset class, Magellan saw a slight loss in its total global equities FUM dropping $0.7 billion over the course of the month, as well as a $0.1 billion loss in its infrastructure equities FUM.
Thankfully, its Australian equities FUM remained level at $9.0 billion.
The result follows Magellan reporting a rise in FUM at January end, seeing it grow by 2% despite $0.5 billion in outflows.
The unfortunate news for the once prosperous Magellan comes after it reported a statutory net profit after tax of $83.8 million for the second half of 2022.
Last month, Magellan chief executive and chief investment officer David George said the group now has a well-defined and actionable five-year strategy, which builds upon the qualities that have made it successful in the past.
"Meaningful transformation takes time," George said.
"Whilst it is still early days, I can report that we are making good progress in delivering on our F723 strategic priorities and are encouraged by the improving trends that are emerging."
Magellan is aiming for $100 billion in FUM by 2027.
