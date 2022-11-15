Magellan seeks $1m increase to director fees

Magellan is seeking to increase the maximum remuneration paid to all non-executive directors from $750,000 to $1.75 million.

Magellan has scheduled an Extraordinary General Meeting to vote on the matter on December 14.

The last time shareholders approved an increase in non-executive directors' remuneration cap was at the company's Annual General Meeting in October 2017 when it went from $500,000 to $750,000 per annum. Magellan's share price has since fallen over 50%.

In explanatory notes, Magellan's board said it considered it reasonable and appropriate to seek shareholder approval for an increase to the current cap because it will allow the company to attract and retain high calibre non-executive directors.

Magellan chair Hamish McLennan commented: "We are currently undertaking a board renewal program to ensure that the board has the right skill mix, expertise, independence, and diversity to support Magellan's future strategic direction. To this end, we are targeting a board comprising six independent non-executive directors and one executive director (being Magellan chief executive and managing director David George)."

The board currently consists of four independent non-executive directors and one executive director.

McLennan continued the board recently engaged an independent adviser to provide benchmarking data on non-executive director remuneration; the adviser found the current fees paid were significantly below that of market peers.

"Having regard to benchmarking data, as well as other factors including the additional roles and complexity of the work being undertaken by non-executive directors, the board considers it necessary to increase director remuneration in line with market rates and feedback from the search process," he said.

In addition, the explanatory notes stated directors on the board historically participated in a Share Purchasing Plan (SPP) loan program to create alignment with shareholders in lieu of market levels of fixed director fees. However, with the SPP suspended, this aspect of the value proposition to attract new non-executive directors is no longer available, thereby reinforcing the boards position that it's necessary to increase director remuneration in line with market rates.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Magellan co-founder and former chief investment officer Hamish Douglas dumped $118.3 million of his shares in the company, a partial sale.

Douglas explained that his rationale for the selling action was for family diversification purposes, he then expressed full confidence in the Magellan investment team.

In June, Douglas returned to Magellan in a consulting capacity, after having previously stepped away for personal reasons.