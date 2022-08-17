Newspaper icon
Magellan reports NPAT, FUM slide

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  WEDNESDAY, 17 AUG 2022   12:18PM

Magellan has reported a drop in its adjusted net profit after tax and declared a significantly lower dividend.

Magellan has reported a 3% drop in its adjusted NPAT to $399.7 million. Last year it was $412.4 million.

Its average funds under management (FUM) also suffered a loss, dropping 9% to $94.3 billion from $103.7 billion. However, its actual FUM as at June 30 sat at $61.3 billion. In its latest FUM update, as at July end it was $60.2 billion. This is as a result of both outflows and investment performance.

Magellan reported its statutory NPAT increased 44% to $383.0 million from $265.2 million in 2021.

In a statement, it said the directors declared a dividend of 68.9 cents per share for the six months to June 30 (2H22) bringing it to a total of 170 cents - this is down from 211.2 cents per share paid last year. The record date for the 2H22 dividend is August 23 and will be paid to shareholders early in September.

Magellan chair Hamish McLennan said while it has been a difficult year for the business, it delivered a number of capital management initiatives that are consistent with its aim to deliver capital efficiency, pay solid dividends and generate attractive returns to shareholders.

"Magellan is highly focused on its core funds management business, and we look forward to the next chapter of the company's growth under new chief executive and managing director David George," he said.

George added the investment manager has faced several significant challenges in FY22 which have impacted its financial results for the period.

"Whilst the material client outflows experienced in the second half of the year will impact FY23, we are very positive on the business moving forward," he explained.

"The current investment landscape is a volatile and difficult one, that should reward outstanding fundamental company research and active management of portfolios, qualities that are trademarks of Magellan products."

George said Magellan remains an asset manager of scale, with considerable underlying financial strength and great potential.

"The strength of Magellan's balance sheet provides us with significant headroom to invest in our business to deliver for our clients and position ourselves for future growth. I look forward to sharing my thoughts with shareholders in October," he said.

