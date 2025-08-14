Magellan rebrands investment business

In addition to overhauling its own look, Magellan Financial Group unveiled the new Magellan Investment Partners.

Magellan Financial Group has refreshed its corporate branding, including a new logo, and rebranded its investment business as Magellan Investment Partners.

It said the move "reflects the breadth of MFG's business today and its strategy for the future" while also providing clarity to stakeholders.

There are no changes to funds, investment teams, or strategies, it noted. Magellan Investment Partners distributes Magellan Global Equities and Magellan Global Listed Infrastructure products, as well as Airlie Funds Management and Vinva Investment Management strategies.

"These updates to our brand reflect our commitment to building an innovative financial services business that continues to unearth unique opportunities across investment management and specialist financial services," Magellan chief executive and managing director Sophia Rahmani said.

"The launch of Magellan Investment Partners as the new face of our investment management business allows us to showcase investment solutions we deliver to our clients under a distinct identity, while MFG remains focused on corporate strategy, governance and long-term value creation for shareholders.

"MFG has a strong heritage, and this evolution allows us to honour that history while better positioning ourselves for the future."

Magellan is currently investigating a potential cyber breach, after it was listed as the victim of a ransomware attack on a darknet site.

The hackers claimed to have stolen 85 gigabytes of data.

A statement on Magellan's site says: "On 8 August 2025, Magellan Financial Group became aware of claims suggesting a potential cybersecurity incident involving our data. Our IT security team is conducting a thorough investigation to determine the validity of these claims. Our systems remain fully operational..."