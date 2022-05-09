Magellan offloads GYG stake

Magellan Financial Group has sold its 11.6% stake in Guzman y Gomez to a Barrenjoey Capital Partners entity for $140 million so it can focus on funds management.

According to an ASX statement, Barrenjoey intends to seed an investment trust comprising high-net-worth individuals.

The sale price represents a 36.3% profit on the initial investment, or $34 million pre-tax. Magellan only acquired the stake in January last year; it also owns 40% of Barrenjoey. Magellan may also be entitled to a further $6 million depending on GYG's performance and the realisation of the investment, it said.

Magellan chair Hamish McLennan said the decision to sell is consistent with the group's strategy to focus on its funds management business.

"We believe the sale is an excellent outcome for Magellan shareholders," he said.

"Magellan is pleased with the performance of its Magellan Capital Partners investments. The outcome we have achieved with this transaction reinforces the strength of out partnership with Barrenjoey. We remain committed to the long-term success of Barrenjoey as a major shareholder."

The sale is expected to complete over two tranches in June and July.