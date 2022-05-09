Magellan offloads GYG stake

Magellan offloads GYG stakeBY JAMIE WILLIAMSON | MONDAY, 9 MAY 2022 12:27PM
Read more: Magellan Financial Group, Barrenjoey Capital Partners, Guzman y Gomez, Hamish McLennan, Magellan Capital Partners
Magellan Financial Group has sold its 11.6% stake in Guzman y Gomez to a Barrenjoey Capital Partners entity for $140 million so it can focus on funds management.
According to an ASX statement, Barrenjoey intends to seed an investment trust comprising high-net-worth individuals.
The sale price represents a 36.3% profit on the initial investment, or $34 million pre-tax. Magellan only acquired the stake in January last year; it also owns 40% of Barrenjoey. Magellan may also be entitled to a further $6 million depending on GYG's performance and the realisation of the investment, it said.
Magellan chair Hamish McLennan said the decision to sell is consistent with the group's strategy to focus on its funds management business.
"We believe the sale is an excellent outcome for Magellan shareholders," he said.
"Magellan is pleased with the performance of its Magellan Capital Partners investments. The outcome we have achieved with this transaction reinforces the strength of out partnership with Barrenjoey. We remain committed to the long-term success of Barrenjoey as a major shareholder."
The sale is expected to complete over two tranches in June and July.
Related News
Editor's Choice
AustralianSuper boosts private equity investments by $13bn
Pendal sees profits rise, to focus on costs
Schroders private wealth sales lead in new role
BetaShares reveals Future of Food ETF
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
An open letter to Anthony Albanese and Scott Morrison
Are you ready for what's coming?
How investors can prepare for retirement
Board evolution crucial to drive ESG
Infographic: When it comes to gold ETF's, a trusted issuer matters.
With the federal election on the horizon, which party do you think would better serve the financial advice industry?
Sarah Abood
FINANCIAL PLANNING ASSOCIATION OF AUSTRALIA