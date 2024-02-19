Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Magellan needs more consistent progress: Morningstar

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  MONDAY, 19 FEB 2024   12:47PM

While the appointment of Sophia Rahmani as managing director is an "encouraging step forward," Morningstar's view of the fund manager won't be changing any time soon, it says.

The research house indicated that it would require more time to rebuild trust in Magellan, leaving its stewardship evaluations for the firm's funds unchanged.

Morningstar research highlighted that Magellan is still undergoing a significant transformation and renewal phase, initiated by the departure of co-founder Hamish Douglass in 2022. His exit sparked considerable capital withdrawals and instability within the fund manager; its assets under management has diminished to about $35 billion, from its peak of over $100 billion in 2021.

The tenure of David George, who took over as chief executive in February 2022, was also described by Morningstar as a "challenging period." One of his most consequential decisions was to streamline the global equities investment team, which resulted in several senior layoffs. Morningstar characterised his tenure as a challenging period.

However, Morningstar praised the much-needed overhaul of the board as Magellan shifts from a founder-led model to more conventional structures typical of listed fund managers. As of November 2023, the composition of the six-member board boasted five non-executive directors, among whom three possess "relevant" financial services expertise, alongside executive chair Andrew Formica.

Morningstar also commended Magellan for being an innovator of new products, highlighting its launch of Australia's first active exchange-traded fund in 2016 and the rollout of the cost-effective MFG Core series.

However, not every endeavour was met with success, as illustrated by the discontinuation of the briefly offered retirement solution, Magellan FuturePay, in July 2022.

The firm is actively seeking solutions for the persistent NTA discount on the Magellan Global closed class listed investment trust, with plans to transition it to an open-end structure anticipated in the second quarter of the 2024 calendar year, Morningstar added.

Read more: MorningstarMagellanSophia RahmaniAndrew FormicaDavid GeorgeHamish DouglassMagellan FuturePay
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Perpetual weathers $4.3bn in outflows
Magellan names Rahmani as new chief, reports NPAT lift
Maple-Brown Abbott chief executive jumps ship
More outflows for Platinum
Morningstar reveals Australian equities upgrades, downgrades
Morningstar cops greenwashing fine
Praemium plummets on weak financial outlook
Scarcity Partners brings private equity investment model to Australia
HUB24 unveils new offering for lower balance clients
A-REIT strategies outperform G-REITs

Editor's Choice

Magellan needs more consistent progress: Morningstar

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:47PM
While the appointment of Sophia Rahmani as managing director is an "encouraging step forward," Morningstar's view of the fund manager won't be changing any time soon, it says.

Mergers a boon for super member growth

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:46PM
Mercer, AustralianSuper, Hostplus, UniSuper, and Brighter Super recorded the largest growth in member numbers, according to new analysis from Perple - People Performance, underscored by mergers and stiff competition.

Funds SA hires ESG expert

ELIZABETH FRY  |   12:51PM
Funds SA has appointed a new investment professional to sit within the responsible investment team.

VanEck failed to disclose influencer's role in ETF launch: SEC

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:31PM
VanEck will pay US$1.75 million ($2.7m) to settle a case brought by the Securities and Exchange Commission, which alleged the investment manager failed to disclose the involvement of an influencer in the launch of an ETF in 2021.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
20

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
21-23

SMSF Association National Conference 2024 

FEB
22

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
13

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Danielle Mair

CHIEF MEMBER & ADVICE OFFICER
UNISUPER
UniSuper chief member and advice officer Danielle Mair's professional tapestry has been marked by a steadfast commitment to leadership, a relentless focus on customer experience, and a drive for cultural and business transformation. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach