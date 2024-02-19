Magellan needs more consistent progress: Morningstar

While the appointment of Sophia Rahmani as managing director is an "encouraging step forward," Morningstar's view of the fund manager won't be changing any time soon, it says.

The research house indicated that it would require more time to rebuild trust in Magellan, leaving its stewardship evaluations for the firm's funds unchanged.

Morningstar research highlighted that Magellan is still undergoing a significant transformation and renewal phase, initiated by the departure of co-founder Hamish Douglass in 2022. His exit sparked considerable capital withdrawals and instability within the fund manager; its assets under management has diminished to about $35 billion, from its peak of over $100 billion in 2021.

The tenure of David George, who took over as chief executive in February 2022, was also described by Morningstar as a "challenging period." One of his most consequential decisions was to streamline the global equities investment team, which resulted in several senior layoffs. Morningstar characterised his tenure as a challenging period.

However, Morningstar praised the much-needed overhaul of the board as Magellan shifts from a founder-led model to more conventional structures typical of listed fund managers. As of November 2023, the composition of the six-member board boasted five non-executive directors, among whom three possess "relevant" financial services expertise, alongside executive chair Andrew Formica.

Morningstar also commended Magellan for being an innovator of new products, highlighting its launch of Australia's first active exchange-traded fund in 2016 and the rollout of the cost-effective MFG Core series.

However, not every endeavour was met with success, as illustrated by the discontinuation of the briefly offered retirement solution, Magellan FuturePay, in July 2022.

The firm is actively seeking solutions for the persistent NTA discount on the Magellan Global closed class listed investment trust, with plans to transition it to an open-end structure anticipated in the second quarter of the 2024 calendar year, Morningstar added.