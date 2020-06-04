Magellan launches listed active ETF fund

Hamish Douglass' Magellan Financial Group has launched a listed active ETF fund in partnership with Airlie Funds Management, with promises of reducing friction and costs for investors.

The Airlie Australian Share Fund will commence trading on the ASX today with the ticker code AASF, and brings together the features of the existing unlisted fund with that of an active ETF.

Magellan chief executive Brett Cairns said the new fund would help deliver effective, frictionless investor solutions in the future.

"The launch of the Airlie Australian Share Fund on the ASX represents an important evolution of Active ETFs in Australia," he said.

"This simplification eliminates the need to have two separate funds, one for investors who prefer using unlisted funds and another for those who prefer funds quoted on a stock exchange.

"Instead, investors, advisers and brokers will now be able to invest in a single, open-ended fund using the access point they prefer."

Airlie Australian Share Fund portfolio manager Matt Williams said he was thrilled to bring the firm's investment process to Australia's most prominent stock exchange.

"Airlie's approach to investing has been developed over 25 years and employs a conservative and robust process that weighs the financial strength, business quality, quality of management and valuation of each company," he said.

"We are excited to make Airlie's investing expertise accessible to investors through the ASX."

The fund typically holds between 15 and 35 quality Australian equities, and can have a maximum cash holding of 10%.

The fund has returned -16.73% over the past three months, compared to the S&P/ASX 200 three-month return of -20.32%. It has returned -3.42% in the past year, compared to the benchmark's -9.06%.

The fund has a management and administration fee of 0.78% per annum.