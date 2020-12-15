NEWS
Investment
Magellan launches funds on Chi-X
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  TUESDAY, 15 DEC 2020   12:44PM

Magellan Financial Group has launched its MFG Core Series and the Magellan Sustainable Fund on Chi-X.

The MFG Core series includes three funds: the MFG Core International Fund, the MFG Core ESG Fund and the MFG Core Infrastructure Fund.

Magellan said the Core Series aims to leverage the company's investment philosophy and proprietary research to give investors a lower cost, and more diversified, portfolio of high-quality stocks.

The sustainable fund aims to bring investors a high conviction, global equity portfolio of high-quality companies with meaningfully lower carbon factor risk than global markets.

Magellan chief executive Brett Cairns said the core series has been under development for some time and will extend Magellan's approach to the institutional core infrastructure fund.

"This approach actively constructs diversified portfolios of high-quality companies leveraging Magellan's research, and manages them using a proprietary process," Cairns said.

Cairns said the Core series funds will have a management fee of 0.50% pa, round half of Magellan's usual fee.

"We believe the series provides an attractive lower cost alternative for those wishing to gain an exposure to Magellan's research and investment expertise but are not necessarily seeking our full actively managed portfolio services," he said.

Additionally, Cairns said Magellan has had a considerable amount of interest from retail investors and financial advisers around making the sustainable investment strategy available to the retail market.

"The sustainable strategy, managed by Dom Giuliano, has demonstrated an attractive return profile since its inception over three years ago," Cairns said.

"Importantly, the Magellan Sustainable Fund applies a thoughtful and proprietary approach to ESG including climate change risk and leveraged our existing research and investment expertise."

The intention to launch the new Core funds was announced back in August this year.

Chi-X Australia chief executive Vic Jokovic said the launch of the MFG funds provides retail investors one of the most respected fund managers in Australia.

"We are excited to be the exchange partner of choice for Magellan's new retail offering. Through the MFG Core Series, investors can now benefit from the investment management expertise of Magellan at a lower cost, accessing international equities, infrastructure and ESG investments," Jokovic said.

Chi-X has had several funds and ETFs launched this year, having only opened trading in October 2019.

Among them are, Kapstream's Return Income Fund, the eInvest Cash Booster and Core Income funds, Schroders Absolute Return Income Fund and Janus Henderson's Tactical Income Active ETF.

MFG Core SeriesMagellan Sustainable FundMagellan Financial GroupBrett CairnsChi-X AustraliaDom GiulianoVic Jokovic
