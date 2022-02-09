NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Magellan fund loses $1bn in five months

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 9 FEB 2022   12:33PM

A Magellan fund has lost nearly $1 billion in the last five months of 2021, an analysis of the exchange-traded product sector reveals.

Rainmaker Information's latest ETP Report found that the Magellan Global Fund Open Class lost $737 million in the fourth quarter of last year. Accounting for the month of August, the fund lost nearly $1 billion.

Magellan's troubles began in the second half of 2021, when institutional shareholder St. James' Place yanked out $23 billion.

A confluence of Brett Cairns resigning as chief executive and chair Hamish Douglass announcing his divorce and taking a medical leave of absence have led to shrinking FUM and analysts reassessing the funds. 

The broader ETP sector saw FUM leap 45% year on year to $137.5 billion.

Some $27 billion came from net flows and products converting from unlisted unit trusts to hybrid listed or unlisted vehicles.

Indexed products account for 66% of the assets, but this market share has dropped considerably since June 2020 when it had 80% of FUM. This is due to the rapid rise of actively managed hybrid ETPs, Rainmaker found.

Vanguard leads the ETP market with $38.3 billion, followed by BlackRock with $25.5 billion.

BetaShares comes in third with $22.2 billion while Magellan had $16.8 billion at the end of 2021.

The Cboe Australia, formerly known as Chi-X, grew its market share by 3.1% to $4.2 billion in the past year.

Read more: MagellanBetaSharesBlackRockBrett CairnsHamish DouglassRainmaker InformationSt. James's PlaceVanguard
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Magellan funds under review
Magellan shuns turnaround companies
Vanguard move a win for SSGA, BlackRock
Top three drive ETF surge
Advisers can step up to retirement planning boom
Alternatives platform hires from GAM
Hamish Douglass takes leave of absence
BetaShares launches new bond ETF
2021 lined homeowners' pockets: Data
BetaShares adds e-commerce ETF to thematic range

Editor's Choice

Co-founder departs Future Super

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:35PM
One of the co-founders of environmentally friendly superannuation fund Future Super has departed after eight years.

Proxy advice reforms defeated

RACHEL ALEMBAKIS  |   12:35PM
The Senate has overturned the proxy advice reforms announced at the end of last year, despite the new regime having already begun.

Drummond Capital names strategic growth lead

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:24PM
Investment solutions firm Drummond Capital Partners hired an executive to lead its strategic growth efforts.

Brookfield mulls spinning off AM business

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:43PM
Brookfield is considering its future, saying it may look to spin off its asset management business into a separate public company.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Dermot Ryan
Co-Portfolio Manager, Income
AMP Capital Investors
Bronwyn Yates
Director, Client & Business Solutions
Russell Investments
Brett Davies
Partner
Legal Consolidated Barristers & Solicitors
Matt Siddick
Senior Director, Operational Risk Solutions
bfinance Australia

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
23

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

MAR
24

Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 

MAR
29

Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 

MAR
30

Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Are you happy with the government's backflip on adviser education standards, saying 10 years' experience, a clean record and a tertiary-level ethics subject is satisfactory?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Jason Collins

MANAGING DIRECTOR, HEAD OF CLIENT BUSINESS, AUSTRALASIA
BLACKROCK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LIMITED
Getting his first taste of finance as a financial markets journalist offered BlackRock head of client business for Australasia Jason Collins a unique perspective on the industry and the people working in it. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.