Magellan FUM continues backwards slide

Magellan Financial Group has taken yet another hit to its funds under management, falling $2.2 billion to $43.2 billion during the month of March.

Magellan saw net outflows of $3.9 billion, which included net retail outflows of $0.5 billion and net institutional outflows of $3.4 billion.

By asset class, the fund manager experienced a loss of $3 billion in its Australian equities, falling from $9 billion to $6 billion over the month.

On a positive note, however, it saw an increase of $0.6 billion in its global equities FUM, as well as a $0.2 billion rise in its infrastructure equities FUM.

Still, at the end of last month, Morningstar downgraded Magellan to a "very high" uncertainty rating.

Morningstar equity analyst Shaun Ler warned that investors are showing palpable signs of risk aversion, which has ultimately led to redemptions.

For many active managers, such as Magellan, it equates to investors pulling out money, leading to a drop in FUM drops and profitability.

In January, Magellan chief executive and chief investment officer David George said the group now has a well-defined and actionable five-year strategy, which builds upon the qualities that have made it successful in the past.

"Meaningful transformation takes time," he said.