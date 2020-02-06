NEWS
Investment
Magellan cracks $100 billion
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  THURSDAY, 6 FEB 2020   12:47PM

The global equities powerhouse cracked $100 billion at January end but no one at their offices is popping the champagne.

Magellan reported its total funds under management as $104 billion at the end of January. Just one year ago, this number was about $73 billion.

"We are not believers in chest beating. The markets can be humbling...next month we could be under that if they don't go well," Magellan general manager of distribution Frank Caserotti told Financial Standard.

"No one here is doing high fives or [popping] champagne corks. To put it bluntly, we are just getting on with it."

Analysis of Magellan's FUM from Rainmaker shows that it is increasingly raising its money from overseas investors.

Caserotti confirmed this, adding that most of its institutional investors are from overseas.

It's a shift that started in late 2011, when Magellan picked up UK wealth manager St James Place as a client. It's still a client and in fact, Magellan's biggest insto one, Caserotti says.

Performance has helped: Magellan remains the top performing global equities manager in Australia on 10-year returns even though smaller shops such as Hyperion and Aoris have taken the lead in shorter-term performance.

The swelling funds under management and robust returns have come with a good bottom line. Last year's, MFG reported NPAT of $377 million, up from $212 million last year.

And Magellan's has had a few firsts on the way: it worked out how to list an active ETF without giving away its stockholdings for free, it front-ran Treasury's current scrutiny into adviser/broker commissions on LITs and LICs last year and has been working on a retirement product.

magellan_fum

Calls for review of advice regulation
HARRISON WORLEY  |   12:12PM
CPA Australia is campaigning government for a state funded review into the regulatory frameworks overseeing financial advice, which it believes alienate consumers and small business from the sector.
Where to from here?
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
On the anniversary of the Royal Commission's final report, AFA chief executive Phil Kewin reflects on the year that was and how the playbook - and rules - changed for advisers.
Industry fund risk lead resigns
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The chief risk and compliance officer at a $9.5 billion industry superannuation fund has resigned.
