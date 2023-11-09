Newspaper icon
Magellan cops first strike for remuneration

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 9 NOV 2023   12:36PM

Almost 60% of Magellan Financial Group's shareholders rejected the company's remuneration report at yesterday's annual meeting, registering a first strike.

More than 58% of Magellan's shareholders voted against the report on executive pay following years of turmoil. If a second strike is recorded next year, the board will all face re-election.

Formica said the board acknowledges that shareholders are disappointed with the remuneration framework, saying their feedback has been heard.

At the same time, about 38% of shareholders voted against the re-election of John Eales to the fund manager's board. Eales also chairs the remuneration committee.

While Eales narrowly secured his seat, four other directors were also approved. This includes Andrew Formica who recently took over as executive chair following the swift departure of chief executive David George. The others are Deborah Page, David Dixon, and Catherine Kovacs. Of these, Formica received the most opposing votes at 16.2%.

Formica spent much of yesterday's meeting attempting to soothe shareholders, urging them to focus on the positives of the business, including its "strong financial position" and "track record of profitability and paying good dividends, strong operating cash flows and an extremely robust and strong balance sheet."

"We also continue to have careful risk management and strategic decision making and a talented, experienced team in place. So, I would see the risk is very low given those characteristics," he said.

He also spoke of a desire to possibly acquire other fund managers or investments teams, though also conceded that Magellan itself is likely a target for acquisition given the state of things. He said he is open to the idea in so far as, if a potential acquirer were to make an offer, that offer would be put to the board and shareholders.

"Is that our intention - to look for those [potential acquirers]? As any public company, always, at the whim of other shareholders wishing to acquire that business, the best thing we can do is to focus on what you can do and really drive the inherent value in the business and to demonstrate that through an improved share price and improve business performance," he said.

