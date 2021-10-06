NEWS
Investment

Magellan cops $4bn drop

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 6 OCT 2021   12:43PM

Magellan Financial Group recorded net outflows in its retail and institutional funds under management last quarter, bringing it back to June figures.

The global equities strategy saw a $4 billion drop in FUM to $84 billion while infrastructure equities and Australian equities remained relatively flat at $19.6 billion and $9.6 billion respectively.

Total FUM came in at $113.3 billion, down on $117 billion in August which is comprised of $30 billion in retail and $83 billion in institutional. This is down on $31.5 billion (retail) in August and $86.4 billion (institutional).

Throughout the September quarter Magellan experienced net outflows of $1.5 billion which comprised of $617 million for retail and $910 million for institutional.

The institutional outflows were the result of three clients rebalancing their portfolios across global equities, infrastructure equities, and Australian equities. However, all three clients retained mandates over $2 billion each.

Magellan also noted 23% of net retail outflows related to redemptions from Magellan High Conviction Trust after it was opened as an active ETF.

The figures come after Magellan reported a 33% drop in its net profit after tax to $265.2 million in FY21, as its performance fee revenue slid 63% and recent investments drew a loss of $41.8 million in its full-year results.

In its funds management business, performance fee revenue was $30.1 million (down from $80 million in FY20), as the Magellan Global Fund fell behind its benchmark by 16.7% and the Magellan Infrastructure Fund underperformed the benchmark by 9.3% for the year. Airlie's strategies reported stellar performance, with over 33% returns.

Magellan made three capital investments in the financial year, in investment bank Barrenjoey, food chain Guzman y Gomez and in financial services provider FinClear.

