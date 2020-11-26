NEWS
Investment
Magellan axes currency hedging in trust
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  THURSDAY, 26 NOV 2020   11:43AM

A Magellan trust has removed its currency hedging strategy to reduce the downside risk to the portfolio when equity markets and the value of the Australian dollar are both declining.

Magellan High Conviction Trust will move to an unhedged approach to foreign currency exposures while retaining the flexibility to reduce the impact of identified event risks.

The trust said its portfolio managers, Magellan co-founder Hamish Douglass and Chris Wheldon, implemented the active hedge in 2015 reduce the impact of foreign currency exposure when the Australian dollar traded outside its historical range.

Wheldon told Financial Standard one of the reasons to remove the strategy was over the one- and three-year periods through 30 Sep 2020 the active currency hedge was a "marginal detractor" from returns.

"Over the five-year period to 30 September 2020, it was a marginal contributor to returns. That is, it's had very limited impact either way on client outcomes," he added.

The $983 million trust invests in eight to 12 of Magellan's highest conviction ideas. Currently, its largest five holdings include Alibaba Group, Alphabet, Microsoft, Starbucks and Tencent.

Magellan is restructuring its retail global equities funds to create a $15 billion fund that will combine the unlisted, ETF and LIT versions of the Magellan Global Fund.

Wheldon said it was the restructure that Magellan used as an opportunity to adopt the unhedged approach to the High Conviction Trust.

"Its operation - which calls for adding to the portfolio's hedge levels as the Australian dollar falls further from our fair value estimate - can increase the downside risks to the portfolio during periods of market stress when global equity markets and the value of the Australian dollar are both declining," he said.

