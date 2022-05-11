Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Magellan appoints new chief executive

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 11 MAY 2022   9:11AM

Magellan Financial Group has named its new chief executive and managing director, hiring from the Future Fund.

Currently deputy chief investment officer, public markets at Future Fund, David George will take on the top job at embattled Magellan from August.

In addition to the chief executive role, he will become managing director of the Magellan board and Magellan Asset Management, the group's main subsidiary.

He will join on a base salary of $1.8 million per annum, including superannuation, which will increase by 3% each financial year. He also received a signing bonus of $600,000; half payable at signing of the agreement, the other half to be paid after six months. His short-term incentives are capped at 100% of his base salary.

Sponsored by Praemium
Find out how managed accounts enhance practice success

George has been with Future Fund for more than 14 years and has also held roles with Mercer and RBC Royal Bank. In his current role, George oversees more than $170 billion and 25 employees.

George said he considers the appointment an honour and he is looking forward to getting started.

Sponsored Video
What do you value the most in Securities Services?

"I have long admired Magellan and the role it plays in safeguarding and growing the wealth of its investors across the world," he said.

Magellan chair Hamish McLennan said, as an external hire, George brings "an outstanding investment management pedigree". He added that the board was unanimous that George is the right candidate.

Kirsten Morton, who has been acting in the chief executive role since Brett Cairns' sudden departure late last year, will step into the role of chief operating officer. She will also retain her role as chief financial officer. She will continue as chief executive until George joins.

George has his work cut out for him, as Magellan battles outflows and recovers from negative commentary around the departure of founder and chief investment officer Hamish Douglass.

In its most recent funds under management update, published this week, Magellan reported a further $1.4 billion drop in FUM during the month of April. In March it saw $1.1 billion in net outflows, while about $5 billion was lost in a single fortnight prior to that.

In September 2021, Magellan boasted $113.3 billion in FUM. As at April 29, it has $68.6 billion.

Read more: MagellanFuture FundMagellan Financial GroupDavid GeorgeHamish McLennanMercerRBC Royal BankKirsten Morton
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Future Fund battles challenging markets
Magellan offloads GYG stake
Further $1.4bn FUM drop at Magellan
Super funds back Say on Climate
Cbus hires retirement, product governance leads
Magellan suffers $1bn in outflows
Frontier bolsters consultant team
Mason Stevens names chief investment officer
Douglass exits Magellan board
CareSuper risk chief departs

Editor's Choice

Future Super strengthens investments team

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The ethical superannuation fund has appointed a chief investment officer, while also hiring an executive director of investments from MLC Asset Management.

Remembering Steve Williams

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
ClearBridge Investments has led tributes to its head of intermediary sales Steve Williams, who passed away last week following a short illness.

US firm backs Koda Capital

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The private wealth manager has sold a minority stake to Emigrant Partners as part of a broader strategy that will see Koda Capital make its own acquisitions.

Franklin Templeton hires sales director

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Franklin Templeton Australia has added a new sales director, overseeing independent financial advisers and private banks.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: When it comes to gold ETF's, a trusted issuer matters.

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
7

Best Practice Forum on Exchange Traded Products 

JUN
9

MAX: Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence Awards 

JUN
16

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  With the federal election on the horizon, which party do you think would better serve the financial advice industry?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Sarah Abood

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
FINANCIAL PLANNING ASSOCIATION OF AUSTRALIA
Sarah Abood's new job as chief executive of the Financial Planning Association of Australia is a dream come true for the woman who discovered the power of financial planning at age 17 and has been advocating for the sector ever since. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.