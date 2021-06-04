Madison appoints general manager

The head of advice at Madison Financial Group has been promoted to general manager in a newly created role.

Jaime Johns takes on the new role after leading the advice unit for two years. She joined the group as national manager of advice and business consulting in November 2015.

Her experience includes working across mergers and acquisitions for financial planning practices, business coaching and product development.

Prior to joining Madison, Johns was national network manager at Capstone Financial Planning. She also worked at ING, AXA, Bendigo and Adelaide Bank, Genesys Wealth and AMP.

ASX-listed Clime Investment Management acquired Madison in June 2020.

At the time, Madison had about 100 advisers with $3 billion in funds under advice and total in-force insurance premiums of $65 million.

Johns effectively leads Madison, which was previously former chief executive Annick Donat's responsibility. Donat was recently appointed chief executive of Clime.

Donat said: "With her deep industry knowledge and experience, commitment to advice and the Madison community, Jaime is a well-respected leader and a natural choice for the role."

Donat led Madison for about three years prior to the acquisition.

"The integration of Madison into Clime has been highly successful and enhanced our ability to support our adviser community," Johns said.

Having spent over five years with the business, "it has been pleasing to see the success of our existing advice network, and our focus will now be on enhancing our offering and growing our client base to ensure more people are receiving best in class financial advice," she said.