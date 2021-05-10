Macquarie Wrap reaches new milestone

The Macquarie Wrap platform has hit new heights, recording over $100 billion in assets under administration.

As at 31 March 2021, Macquarie Wrap has $101.4 billion in AUA, 21% market share and annual flows of $4.9 billion.

Head of wealth product and technology for Macquarie Wealth Management Michelle Weber said the figure reflects Macquarie's history in the platform space.

"We've been in the platform industry for more than 20 years and through this we've built a deep understanding of what is important to advisers and their clients and we have a proven track record on delivering on those needs," Weber said.

"We're proud of this growth as it demonstrates the significant value advisers and clients are seeing in our platform and our broader wealth management offering."

Nearly half the funds on Macquarie Wrap are in super and pension accounts, while separately managed accounts have surged from $3.3 billion in 2019 to $5 billion.

The platform has an open-architecture approach which uses data and connectivity to enable financial advice.

"We see that technology is increasingly becoming critical to enabling financial advice which is why we're focused on delivering solutions that drive connectivity and efficiencies for advisers. This means that they have more time to develop deep relationships with their clients," Weber said.

"While technology will drive efficiencies, we very much view these solutions as being complimentary to the advice provided by an adviser."

Macquarie Wrap over 3400 investment options on platform with 7200 advisers serving over 185,000 end clients.

"We believe there is great opportunity for continued growth, particularly with advisers looking for a stable and trusted partner with a clear roadmap for innovation and delivery," Weber said.