NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Technology
Macquarie Wrap reaches new milestone
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  MONDAY, 10 MAY 2021   12:24PM

The Macquarie Wrap platform has hit new heights, recording over $100 billion in assets under administration.

As at 31 March 2021, Macquarie Wrap has $101.4 billion in AUA, 21% market share and annual flows of $4.9 billion.

Head of wealth product and technology for Macquarie Wealth Management Michelle Weber said the figure reflects Macquarie's history in the platform space.

"We've been in the platform industry for more than 20 years and through this we've built a deep understanding of what is important to advisers and their clients and we have a proven track record on delivering on those needs," Weber said.

Sponsored by Eaton Vance
Responsible Fixed-Income Investing with Calvert

"We're proud of this growth as it demonstrates the significant value advisers and clients are seeing in our platform and our broader wealth management offering."

Nearly half the funds on Macquarie Wrap are in super and pension accounts, while separately managed accounts have surged from $3.3 billion in 2019 to $5 billion.

Sponsored Video
Praemium - The Platform of Everything

The platform has an open-architecture approach which uses data and connectivity to enable financial advice.

"We see that technology is increasingly becoming critical to enabling financial advice which is why we're focused on delivering solutions that drive connectivity and efficiencies for advisers. This means that they have more time to develop deep relationships with their clients," Weber said.

"While technology will drive efficiencies, we very much view these solutions as being complimentary to the advice provided by an adviser."

Macquarie Wrap over 3400 investment options on platform with 7200 advisers serving over 185,000 end clients.

"We believe there is great opportunity for continued growth, particularly with advisers looking for a stable and trusted partner with a clear roadmap for innovation and delivery," Weber said.

Read more: Macquarie WrapMichelle Weber
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
FirstChoice dominates platform market
Praemium expands distribution footprint
Macquarie Wrap SMAs surpass $5bn
HUB24, Netwealth top platform rankings
Macquarie introduces new wrap cash fee
Advisers switch platforms amid pandemic
Macquarie advice shift offers mixed results
Morningstar appoints adviser solutions head
Netwealth leads the platform pack
HUB24 upgrades distribution capabilities
Editor's Choice
Rest executive to retire, GM appointed
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
As its group executive, people, finance and change prepares to retire, the $62 billion industry fund is welcoming a new general manager and recruiting for its first chief financial officer.
Pengana appoints manager
KANIKA SOOD
Pengana has appointed US manager Harding Loevner to manage $435 million of assets in its listed and unlisted International Fund.
Jarden and Nomura form alliance
KARREN VERGARA
Investment and advisory firm Jarden and investment bank Nomura have joined forces to provide clients shared expertise.
Investec fund in management buyout
KARREN VERGARA
Investec Australia has divested a portion of its $60 million emerging companies strategy to the fund's founder.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Steve Freeborn
Head of Superannuation
Rice Warner
David Wright
Managing Partner
Zenith Investment Partners
Peter Esho
Co-Founder
Admin Special Accounts
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
26
Best Practice Forum: ESG 
JUN
3
Technical Services Forum 
JUN
10
Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence Awards 
JUL
1
Consumer Finance Awards 
JUL
20
Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Despite no legislation, the stapling of members to their super funds is due to commence July 1. Should this be delayed?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Ross Barry
CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
SPIRIT SUPER
Growing up on a dairy farm was the impetus for Spirit Super chief investment officer Ross Barry to learn more about economics and investing. Annabelle Dickson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.