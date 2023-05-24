Macquarie terminates alternatives fund

Macquarie decided to close the fund after identifying significant increases in management fees would need to be incurred by the investor to keep it running sustainably.

The investment manager said a strategic review determined the Macquarie Professional Series Global Alternatives Fund could not be managed in a cost-effective way without such increases.

"The fund is currently small in scale and therefore, the expenses, on a per unit basis, required to run it are relatively high," Macquarie said.

"Accordingly, we have made the decision to terminate and wind up the fund. We believe that is in the best interests of investors and will give investors the opportunity to invest in alternative funds that are of a more sustainable size."

Macquarie said investors in the Macquarie Professional Series Global Alternatives Fund will have a few options going forward.

It explained that for investments other than through the mFund Settlement Service (mFund) operated by the ASX, investors may fully redeem their investment at any time before 1pm Sydney time on Friday 23 June 2023.

Macquarie said investors who wish to redeem prior to the termination date are to send through a completed redemption request form.

"If you invested through mFund, you may fully redeem at any time up to Friday 23 June 2023 by instructing your broker to do so on your behalf," it said.

A secondary option for investors is to receive shares of the net proceeds from the fund's termination.

"If you remain a unitholder on the termination date, we will seek to distribute your share of the net proceeds of the termination, after deducting any liabilities of the fund, to your nominated bank account as soon as reasonably practicable."

Regarding tax consequences, Macquarie said whether investors redeem prior to the termination date or receive net proceeds after, it is expected that a taxable event will arise.

"As a unitholder in the fund you may crystallise a taxable gain or loss in respect of your units," it said.

"The fund will also crystallise gains or losses when the assets are sold to fund redemptions prior to the termination date and following termination."

Macquarie concluded it will distribute any net gains arising in the fund to investors as part of the final distribution.