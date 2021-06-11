Macquarie sweeps Investment Leadership Awards

Macquarie Investment Management took home six awards at Financial Standard's Investment Leadership Awards held at Sydney's Luna Park last night.
Macquarie IM won the highly coveted Investment Manager of the Year award, making this the third consecutive year.
Macquarie IM beat finalists BlackRock Investment Management, Pendal Group, State Street Global Advisors and Vanguard.
It also won the following categories: Australian Equities - Index/Enhanced; Australian Equities - Small Cap; Fixed Income - Aggregate Bonds; Multi-Asset - Capital Stable; and Multi-Asset - Balanced.
Now in its fourth year, the Investment Leadership Awards recognise Australian investment managers that have consistently produced solid returns while effectively managing investment risk.
The awards span 21 categories across six major asset class sectors, with analysis conducted by Rainmaker Information.
In addition to pitting managers against their peers and examining performance over multiple time periods, the rigorous assessment factored in volatility, downside risk and performance ratios.
"Investment managers that are leading their industry with exceptional investment outcomes should be acknowledged because they will push their industry to get even better and reward their investors with higher investment outcomes," Rainmaker Information head of investment research John Dyall said.
The funds management industry in Australia continues to grow, with Rainmaker research forecasting total funds under management (FUM) to double and reach $6 trillion within 20 years.
The demand for exchange traded products (ETPs), managed accounts and sustainable strategies underpin much of the growth. As at end March 2021, there were almost 1000 Australian and global fund managers competing in Australia for institutional and wholesale investments of which about 100 offer managed funds solutions direct to market.
Below is the full list of categories and winners:
Australian Equities - Active Core
Greencape Capital - Greencape Broadcap Fund
Australian Equities - High Performance
AllianceBernstein Australia - AB Managed Volatility Equities Fund
Australian Equities - Index/Enhanced
Macquarie Investment Management - Macquarie Aust Pure Indexed Equities
Australian Equities - Income Focused
Plato Investment Management - Plato Australian Shares Income Fund
Australian Equities - Small Cap
Macquarie Investment Management - Macquarie Australian Small Companies Fund
International Equities - Active Core
VanEck Australia - VanEck Vectors MSCI World ex Australia Quality ETF
International Equities - High Performance
C Worldwide - BNP Paribas C WorldWide Global Equity Trust
International Equities - Emerging Markets
Fidelity International - Fidelity Global Emerging Markets Fund
International Equities - Index/Enhanced
Vanguard Investments Australia - Vanguard International Shares Select Exclusions Index Fund
Australian Listed Property
Charter Hall Group - Charter Hall Maxim Property Securities Fund
International Listed Property
Bennelong Funds Management - Quay Global Real Estate Fund
Infrastructure
ClearBridge Investments - ClearBridge RARE Infrastructure Income Fund - Hedged
Fixed Income - Aggregate Bonds
Macquarie Investment Management - Macquarie Australian Fixed Interest Fund
Fixed Income - Credit
Vanguard Investments Australia - Vanguard Australian Corporate Fixed Interest Index
Multi-Asset - Capital Stable
Macquarie Investment Management - Macquarie Capital Stable Fund
Multi-Asset - Balanced
Macquarie Investment Management - Macquarie Balanced Growth Fund
Multi-Asset - Growth
IOOF Holdings - IOOF MultiMix Growth Trust
Multi-Asset - Flexible Asset Allocation
Atrium Investment Management - Atrium Evolution Series - Diversified Fund AEF 5
ESG - Australian Equities
Australian Ethical Investment - Australian Ethical Shares Fund Wholesale
ESG - International Equities
BetaShares Capital - BetaShares Global Sustainability Leaders ETF
Investment Manager of the Year
Macquarie Investment Management