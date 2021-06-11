NEWS
Investment

Macquarie sweeps Investment Leadership Awards

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 11 JUN 2021   12:37PM

Macquarie Investment Management took home six awards at Financial Standard's Investment Leadership Awards held at Sydney's Luna Park last night.

Macquarie IM won the highly coveted Investment Manager of the Year award, making this the third consecutive year.

Macquarie IM beat finalists BlackRock Investment Management, Pendal Group, State Street Global Advisors and Vanguard.

It also won the following categories: Australian Equities - Index/Enhanced; Australian Equities - Small Cap; Fixed Income - Aggregate Bonds; Multi-Asset - Capital Stable; and Multi-Asset - Balanced.

Now in its fourth year, the Investment Leadership Awards recognise Australian investment managers that have consistently produced solid returns while effectively managing investment risk.

The awards span 21 categories across six major asset class sectors, with analysis conducted by Rainmaker Information.

In addition to pitting managers against their peers and examining performance over multiple time periods, the rigorous assessment factored in volatility, downside risk and performance ratios.

"Investment managers that are leading their industry with exceptional investment outcomes should be acknowledged because they will push their industry to get even better and reward their investors with higher investment outcomes," Rainmaker Information head of investment research John Dyall said.

The funds management industry in Australia continues to grow, with Rainmaker research forecasting total funds under management (FUM) to double and reach $6 trillion within 20 years.

The demand for exchange traded products (ETPs), managed accounts and sustainable strategies underpin much of the growth. As at end March 2021, there were almost 1000 Australian and global fund managers competing in Australia for institutional and wholesale investments of which about 100 offer managed funds solutions direct to market.

Below is the full list of categories and winners:

Australian Equities - Active Core

Greencape Capital - Greencape Broadcap Fund

Australian Equities - High Performance

AllianceBernstein Australia - AB Managed Volatility Equities Fund

Australian Equities - Index/Enhanced

Macquarie Investment Management - Macquarie Aust Pure Indexed Equities

Australian Equities - Income Focused

Plato Investment Management - Plato Australian Shares Income Fund

Australian Equities - Small Cap

Macquarie Investment Management - Macquarie Australian Small Companies Fund

International Equities - Active Core

VanEck Australia - VanEck Vectors MSCI World ex Australia Quality ETF

International Equities - High Performance

C Worldwide - BNP Paribas C WorldWide Global Equity Trust

International Equities - Emerging Markets

Fidelity International - Fidelity Global Emerging Markets Fund

International Equities - Index/Enhanced

Vanguard Investments Australia - Vanguard International Shares Select Exclusions Index Fund

Australian Listed Property

Charter Hall Group - Charter Hall Maxim Property Securities Fund

International Listed Property

Bennelong Funds Management - Quay Global Real Estate Fund

Infrastructure

ClearBridge Investments - ClearBridge RARE Infrastructure Income Fund - Hedged

Fixed Income - Aggregate Bonds

Macquarie Investment Management - Macquarie Australian Fixed Interest Fund

Fixed Income - Credit

Vanguard Investments Australia - Vanguard Australian Corporate Fixed Interest Index

Multi-Asset - Capital Stable

Macquarie Investment Management - Macquarie Capital Stable Fund

Multi-Asset - Balanced

Macquarie Investment Management - Macquarie Balanced Growth Fund

Multi-Asset - Growth

IOOF Holdings - IOOF MultiMix Growth Trust

Multi-Asset - Flexible Asset Allocation

Atrium Investment Management - Atrium Evolution Series - Diversified Fund AEF 5

ESG - Australian Equities

Australian Ethical Investment - Australian Ethical Shares Fund Wholesale

ESG - International Equities

BetaShares Capital - BetaShares Global Sustainability Leaders ETF

Investment Manager of the Year

Macquarie Investment Management

