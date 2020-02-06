NEWS
Executive Appointments
Macquarie suit to lead Challenger joint venture
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  THURSDAY, 6 FEB 2020   12:47PM

Challenger and an American fund manager have hired from Macquarie's Sydney offices, as they appoint an Australia head for their joint venture which is readying a credit fund.

Ares Australia Management was set up in October last year as a joint venture between $213 billion Ares Management Corporation and Challenger's multi-boutique business Fidante Partners.

The two, this morning, named Teiki Benveniste as the head of Ares Australia Management.

Benveniste has spent the last six years at Macquarie, most recently as a senior investment specialist for Macquarie's fixed income offering in Australia.

In the role, he managed a team of investment and product specialists covering retail and institutional investors.

Prior to this, he spent seven years in London at Societe Generale, working as a trader, credit analyst and in sales for the French bank's loan syndications across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

In his new role, Benveniste will be based in Sydney.

He has been tasked with building investor interest in Ares and raising money for the future strategies from local instos.

He will also serve as a liaison with  Fidante Partners, which will provide product distribution, local fund reporting and back office administration.

Ares Australia Management said it expects to launch its first credit fund in Australia in the coming months, and more strategies will follow.

Credit, including direct lending, liquid credit and alternative credit, is the biggest slice of Ares's business, accounting for almost 75% of its total FUM.

It also invests in private equity (corporate PE, special opportunities, energy, and infrastructure and power) and real estate (both equity and debt).

Ares Management Corporation Partner David Sachs said: "We are delighted to welcome Teiki to lead Ares Australia Management."

"We believe that his broad experience in fixed income investing in Australia and Europe positions him as an excellent leader to build investor interest in the funds and investment strategies of Ares within Australia and New Zealand and to seize the significant opportunities available in the region's market."

Challenger Funds Management chief executive Nick Hamilton said the Ares JV shows the ASX-listed business's ability to attract international talent.

"We are very pleased to have such a high-calibre and experienced professional in Teiki to head our efforts at AAM. Everything we do is centered on providing our retail and institutional customers with attractive fund management solutions," he said.

Read more: Ares Australia Management
