Investment

Macquarie subsidiary to acquire REIT

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 7 JUN 2021   12:17PM

After its ninth attempt, Macquarie Agricultural Funds Management is set to acquire a real estate investment trust for $354.6 million.

Vitalharvest Freehold Trust (VTH) accepted an offer price of $1.295 per share from MAFM on June 2.

In November 2020, MAFM announced its intention to acquire VTH, which operate a portfolio of berry and citrus farms in New South Wales, South Australia and Tasmania, offering $1 per share at the time.

Roc Partners, an alternative investment management firm, at one point was in the race to acquire VTH.

On June 4, VTH told shareholders that it has not received a superior offer from Roc.

"VTH RE does not know whether a further offer from Roc will be received or, if it is, whether Roc will seek to withdraw the offer in the five-business day confirmation period Roc has specified. Should VTH RE receive any further offer from Roc, VTH RE will consider it and update the market accordingly," VTH told the ASX.

Further, VTH's board urged shareholders to "vote in favour" of the proposal.

In the half-year to December 2020, VTH reported a net profit of $23.7 million, nearly doubling the amount it made in the prior corresponding period.

VTH traded at about 78 cents per share prior to MAFM announcing its bid. It closed at $1.30 per share on June 4.

VIEW COMMENTS

